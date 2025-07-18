The 2025 Open Championship heads for the weekend on Saturday morning at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland, and there are some big names atop the leaderboard. Scottie Scheffler has surged to the top following a sizzling second-round 64 on Friday that has him 10 under for the tournament. He's one shot ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick (-9) and two ahead of Brian Harman and HaoTong Li, who are both 8 under.

The weekend 2025 Open Championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook list Scheffler as the -175 favorite to win (risk $175 to win $100) heading into the weekend. Fitzpatrick is +550, with Harman at +1400 and Li at +2500. A couple other big names are lurking with Rory McIlroy (-3) and Tyrrell Hatton (-5) both at +2800 on the odds board. Before locking in any 2025 Open Championship weekend picks, be sure to see the 2025 Open Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters (its fourth Masters in a row), this year's PGA Championship and last year's U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen big returns. Also, see the latest DraftKings promo code and FanDuel promo code if you're a new user looking for even more value.

Now that two rounds are in the books at the 2025 Open Championship, SportsLine simulated the final two rounds 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2025 U.S. Open leaderboard.

Top 2025 Open Championship predictions

One surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Open Championship: Li, who is tied for third at 8 under and one of just three golfers within two shots of the lead, stumbles over the weekend and falls all the way out of the top five.

The 29-year-old has eight professional wins, but hasn't made the cut at a major since 2020. He does have a third-place finish at The Open back in 2017, but he finished T39 at this event the next year and then has missed the cut three straight times. He's been one of the most consistent golfers at Royal Portrush thus far, shooting a 67 in both rounds, but the model doesn't like his value in outright or top-five bets and has him as one of the golfers to avoid at the British Open weekend. See who else to fade at SportsLine.

Another surprise: McIlroy, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

McIlroy is seven shots off the lead, but with a relatively small group separated from the pack at the top of the leaderboard, that gap could be closed if some of the leaders struggle. McIlroy, playing in his home country, has been steady thus far with a 70 in the first round and a 69 in the second. He was runner-up at the Scottish Open last week and seems to have some confidence after stumbling a bit following his Masters win. The model likes him as a longshot to win and recommends him as a top-five bet (+170) as well. See who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Open Championship picks

The model is targeting two massive triple-digit longshots who could make a surprising run over the weekend. You can only see the model's picks here.

So, who will win the Open Championship 2025, and which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 Open Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including four straight Masters.

2025 Open Championship odds, weekend contenders

See full 2025 picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler -175

Matt Fitzpatrick +550

Brian Harman +1400

Haotong Li +2500

Rory McIlroy +2800

Tyrrell Hatton +2800

Robert MacIntyre +3000

Chris Gotterup +5500

Harris English +6500

Rasmus Højgaard+7500

Ludvig Åberg +12000

Tony Finau +12000

Xander Schauffele +12000

Nicolai Højgaard +12000

Sam Burns +15000