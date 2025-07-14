Golf's final major of the year is set to tee off Thursday, July 17 as the 2025 Open Championship heads to Royal Portrush's Dunluce Links in Northern Ireland. It'll be a homecoming for Rory McIlroy, who will be looking for both his second British Open title and his second major win of the season after winning the Masters in April. The latest 2025 Open Championship odds via FanDuel list McIlroy as the second favorite at +700.

PGA Championship winner Scottie Scheffler is the +450 favorite in the latest PGA odds. Other top Open Championship contenders include Jon Rahm (+1200) and Bryson DeChambeau (+2000), with reigning British Open champion Xander Schauffele (+2500) and Ludvig Aberg (+2800) also in the mix. Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup is a +9000 longshot.

2025 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Open Championship: McIlroy, a five-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. McIlroy won The Open in 2014 but missed the cut in his last Open Championship start a year ago. He also missed the cut in his only other visit to Royal Portrush, which came at the 2019 British Open.

Since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters earlier this year, McIlroy's form hasn't kept pace in his ensuing major starts or on the PGA Tour as a whole. He finished 47th at the PGA Championship and 19th at the U.S. Open, marking just the second time over the last dozen years he had finishes outside the top 15 in consecutive major starts. He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Open Championship field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 50-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The British Open has traditionally not been the strongest event for Thomas, who is still looking for his first career top-10 finish in this tournament.

Thomas, however, has been playing some of his best golf of the past few years recently. He won the RBC Heritage, a Signature Event, in April. He also recorded top-10 finishes at the Travelers Championship and the Truist Championship since that point. The model has identified him as a top-10 contender at Royal Portrush, making him a strong pick for Open outright and top-10 bets. See who else to pick here.

2025 Open Championship odds, favorites

(odds subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Xander Schauffele +2500

Ludvig Åberg +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3000

Shane Lowry +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Sepp Straka +5000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Brooks Koepka +5500

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Russell Henley +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Patrick Reed +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +8000

Sam Burns +8000

Ben Griffin +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Jason Day +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

Keegan Bradley +10000