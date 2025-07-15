Rory McIlroy gets to return home for the 2025 Open Championship as it will be held near his hometown in Northern Ireland beginning on Thursday. Royal Portrush Golf Club will host the 2025 British Open, and the course is just 60 miles from where McIlroy grew up. It's been 15 years since the Irishman won an event in his native country, which will only add to his motivation for the Open Championship 2025. McIlroy, who won this event in 2014 in England, is among 16 past British Open champions in this year's field.

A man who has yet to win this major, or even finish in the top five, is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Even with that, he's the +450 favorite in the latest 2025 Open Championship odds, with McIlroy behind him at +700. Bryson DeChambeau is priced at +2000 as he seeks his first major win outside of the U.S. Open, while defending champion Xander Schauffele is at +2500. Before locking in your 2025 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and the 2025 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Now that the 2025 Open Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Open Championship: McIlroy, a five-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles outside of the top three. McIlroy last won The Open in 2014, but missed the cut last year. In total, he has just a pair of top-10 finishes at this event since his 2014 win.

Though he did tie for second at the Scottish Open, McIlroy's full body of work hasn't been too impressive since the Masters win this year. He finished T47 at the PGA Championship and T19 at the U.S. Open. He also has just the one top-five finish at the Scottish Open in non-majors since his Masters victory. He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Open Championship field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Tyrrell Hatton, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. The 33-year-old English golfer has been a boom-or-bust option at The Open. He's missed the cut three times since 2017, but in the tournament where's made the weekend, his average finish position has been 10.5.

He's been a factor in two of three majors this year, finishing T14 at the Masters and T4 at the U.S. Open. The model ranks him as a top-10 contender at Royal Portrush and also likes him as a top-10 finisher, which is a prop that would return +250. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 Open Championship picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 28-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title, including one massive 50-1 longshot. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 Open Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 Open Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters.

2025 Open Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2025 Open Championship picks, best bets, and predictions here.

(odds subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Xander Schauffele +2500

Ludvig Åberg +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3000

Shane Lowry +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Sepp Straka +5000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Brooks Koepka +5500

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Russell Henley +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Patrick Reed +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +8000

Sam Burns +8000

Ben Griffin +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Jason Day +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

JJ Spaun +9000

Keegan Bradley +10000