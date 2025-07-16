Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland will host the final golf major of the year when the 2025 Open Championship begins on Thursday at 1:35 a.m. ET. Irishman Rory McIlroy won the Masters in April, becoming the sixth golfer to complete the career Grand Slam. McIlroy will look to win The Open for the second time in his career when he tees off at the Open Championship 2025. McIlroy is the second-favorite at +700, according to the latest 2025 Open Championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is going off as the +450 favorite on the PGA odds board. Other notable 2025 Open Championship contenders include Jon Rahm (+1200), Bryson DeChambeau (+2000) with reigning British Open champion Xander Schauffele (+2500) and Ludvig Aberg (+2800) also in the mix. Before locking in your 2025 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

2025 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Open Championship: McIlroy, a five-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles outside of the top three. McIlroy last won The Open in 2014, but missed the cut last year. In total, he has just a pair of top-10 finishes at this event since his 2014 win.

Though he did tie for second at the Scottish Open, McIlroy's full body of work hasn't been too impressive since the Masters win this year. He finished T47 at the PGA Championship and T19 at the U.S. Open. He also has just the one top-five finish at the Scottish Open in non-majors since his Masters victory. He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Open Championship field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 26-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. While none of Fleetwood's 10 professional wins have come on the PGA Tour, he's been one of the most consistent golfers around. He's ranked inside the top 20 in World Ranking continuously since Aug. 2023 and is currently in the top 10 of FedEx Cup standings. He's been on, arguably, the best run of his career over the last few months with four top-7 finishes over his last seven tournaments, with three of those top 7s coming at signature events.

Fleetwood's performance on tour is validated by his metrics as he ranks third in both strokes gained: total and scoring average (adjusted). His major history at The Open is also impressive with four top-12 finishes over his last five British Open starts. That includes a runner-up the last time the major was at Royal Portrush (2019), so there are lots of things in Fleetwood's favor for The Open 2025. He has a much better chance to prevail than his long PGA odds imply, so Fleetwood would be a steal in Open Championship bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 Open Championship picks

2025 Open Championship odds, favorites

(odds subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Xander Schauffele +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2600

Ludvig Åberg +2800

Viktor Hovland +3000

Collin Morikawa +3300

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Shane Lowry +3500

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Russell Henley +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Brooks Koepka +6500

Sam Burns +7000

Justin Rose +7500

Adam Scott +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Patrick Reed +9000

Ben Griffin +9000

Jason Day +9000

Aaron Rai +9000

Maverick McNealy +9000

Hideki Matsuyama +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

Ryan Fox +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

JJ Spaun +10000