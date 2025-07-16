The world's best golfers will have one more chance to win a major this season when the 2025 Open Championship begins on Thursday at 1:35 a.m. ET. Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland will host the 153rd Open Championship, with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler listed as the +450 favorite in the 2025 Open Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Scheffler has finished seventh or better in his first three starts at a major championship this season, which includes winning the PGA Championship in May.

Rory McIlroy became the sixth golfer to complete the Grand Slam with his victory at the Masters in April. McIlroy won The Open in 2014 and is +700 to finish on top of the leaderboard at Royal Portrush.

2025 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Open Championship: McIlroy, a five-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles outside of the top three. McIlroy last won The Open in 2014, but missed the cut last year. In total, he has just a pair of top-10 finishes at this event since his 2014 win.

Though he did tie for second at the Scottish Open, McIlroy's full body of work hasn't been too impressive since the Masters win this year. He finished T47 at the PGA Championship and T19 at the U.S. Open. He also has just the one top-five finish at the Scottish Open in non-majors since his Masters victory. He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Open Championship field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 50-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Thomas is a two-time major winner and has recorded one win and seven top-10 finishes this season. However, his recent form in majors is why he's fetching such long odds at the 2025 Open Championship. He finished T-36 at the Masters in April before missing the cut at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Despite those results, Thomas remains one of the best putters on tour, ranking first in putting average (1.669), fourth in putts per round (27.86) and 12th in strokes gained: putting (0.501). If he's striking the ball well at Royal Portrush, he'll have a great shot at winning another major championship. See who else to pick here.

2025 Open Championship odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Xander Schauffele +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2600

Ludvig Åberg +2800

Viktor Hovland +3000

Collin Morikawa +3300

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Shane Lowry +3500

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Russell Henley +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Brooks Koepka +6500

Sam Burns +7000

Justin Rose +7500

Adam Scott +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Patrick Reed +9000

Ben Griffin +9000

Jason Day +9000

Aaron Rai +9000

Maverick McNealy +9000

Hideki Matsuyama +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

Ryan Fox +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

JJ Spaun +10000