2025 Open Championship picks, odds, field: Surprising predictions from model that's nailed 15 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2025 Open Championship 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour golf picks for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and others from Royal Portrush
The Open Championship has been held at 14 different courses throughout the UK over its 153-year history. All of the courses are located in either England or Scotland, except for one, and that lone Northern Ireland course will host the 2025 Open Championship. Royal Portrush's Dunluce Links will host the British Open for the third time ever, with this year's event beginning on Thursday, July 17. Shane Lowry prevailed when the event was last at Royal Portrush in 2019, but the Republic of Ireland native is among the 2025 Open Championship longshots at +2500.
The betting favorite is Scottie Scheffler, who has three victories over his last six starts but is seeking his first win at The Open. Scheffler is the +450 favorite, according to the latest 2025 Open Championship odds, followed by Rory McIlroy (+650). Jon Rahm comes in at +1400 on the PGA odds board, with Bryson DeChambeau and reigning British Open champion Xander Schauffele both listed at +1600. Before locking in your 2025 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters - its fourth Masters in a row - and the 2025 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.
Now that the 2025 Open Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2025 Open Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Open Championship: Rory McIlroy, a five-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. McIlroy won The Open in 2014 but missed the cut in his last Open Championship start a year ago. He also missed the cut in his only other visit to Royal Portrush, which came at the 2019 British Open.
Since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters earlier this year, McIlroy's form hasn't kept pace in his ensuing major starts or on the PGA Tour as a whole. He finished 47th at the PGA Championship and 19th at the U.S. Open, marking just the second time over the last dozen years he had finishes outside the top 15 in consecutive major starts. He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Open Championship field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Thomas was the 29th-ranked golfer in the world at this tournament last year, but is now No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He secured his 16th victory at the RBC Heritage, a signature event, and has recorded a total of seven top-10 finishes, including three runner-up showings.
While the British Open has been the toughest major for Thomas, he performed admirably in his prior trip to Royal Portrush, finishing 11th at the 2019 Open Championship. He enters the 2025 Open Championship leading the PGA Tour in both putting average and birdie average, with the latter being important because birdies are usually hard to come by at this major championship. His overall form, plus his long odds, make Thomas a valuable longshot to include in your 2025 Open Championship bets. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2025 Open Championship picks
The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2025 Open Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 Open Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters.
2025 Open Championship odds, favorites
Get full 2025 Open Championship picks, best bets, and predictions here.
(odds subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +450
Rory McIlroy +650
Jon Rahm +1400
Bryson DeChambeau +1600
Xander Schauffele +1600
Ludvig Aberg +2000
Collin Morikawa +2200
Viktor Hovland +2200
Tyrrell Hatton +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Shane Lowry +2500
Robert MacIntyre +2800
Justin Thomas +2800
Brooks Koepka +3500
Patrick Cantlay +4000
Jordan Spieth +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Cameron Smith +4500
Ben Griffin +4500
Sam Burns +5000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Hideki Matsuyama +5000
Russell Henley +5500
Tony Finau +6000
Justin Rose +6000
Corey Conners +6500
Sepp Straka +6500
Min Woo Lee +6500
Matt Fitzpatrick +6500
Daniel Berger +6500
J.J. Spaun +6500
Adam Scott +7000
Dustin Johnson +8000
Cameron Young +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Tom Kim +8000
Sungjae Im +8000
Sergio Garcia +8000
Ryan Fox +8000
Patrick Reed +8000
Thomas Detry +8000
Louis Oosthuizen +8000
Max Greyserman +9000
Carlos Ortiz +9000
Keegan Bradley +9000
Dean Burmester +10000
Davis Thompson +10000
Marc Leishman +10000
Si Woo Kim +10000
Taylor Pendrith +10000
Max Homa +10000
Jason Day +10000
Akshay Bhatia +11000
Byeong Hun An +12000
Brian Harman +12000
Billy Horschel +12000
Aaron Rai +12000
Nick Taylor +12000
Maverick McNealy +12000
Rickie Fowler +13000
Nicolai Hojgaard +13000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
Victor Perez +15000
Tom McKibbin +15000
Thriston Lawrence +15000
Thorbjorn Olesen +15000
Rasmus Hojgaard +15000
Matthieu Pavon +15000
Harris English +15000
Kevin Yu +17000
Matt Wallace +17000
Andrew Novak +17000
Eric Cole +20000
Denny McCarthy +20000
Chris Kirk +20000
Adrian Meronk +20000
Adam Hadwin +20000
Abraham Ancer +20000
Stephan Jaeger +20000
Tiger Woods +20000
Kurt Kitayama +20000
Phil Mickelson +20000
J.T. Poston +20000
Austin Eckroat +25000
Tom Hoge +25000
Matt McCarty +25000
Matthew Jordan +25000
Mackenzie Hughes +25000
Jordan Smith +25000
Guido Migliozzi +30000
Jesper Svensson +30000
Brendon Todd +30000
Laurie Canter +30000
Jason Kokrak +30000
Jhonattan Vegas +30000
Niklas Norgaard +30000
Lucas Glover +30000
John Catlin +30000
Ewen Ferguson +40000
Daniel van Tonder +40000
Paul Waring +40000
Padraig Harrington +40000
Nick Dunlap +40000
Henrik Stenson +40000
Romain Langasque +40000
Matteo Manassero +40000
Daniel Brown +40000
Antoine Rozner +40000
Elvis Smylie +50000
Dylan Naidoo +50000
Darren Fichardt +50000
Darren Clarke +50000
Francesco Molinari +50000
Rikuya Hoshino +50000
Stewart Cink +50000
Justin Suh +50000
Julien Guerrier +50000
Sebastian Soderberg +50000
Zach Johnson +50000
Curtis Luck +50000
Ernie Els +70000
Riki Kawamoto +70000
Ryggs Johnston +70000
Takumi Kanaya +70000
Justin Hastings +70000
Shugo Imahira +70000
Marco Penge +70000
Ryan Peake +100000
K.J. Choi +100000
Justin Leonard +100000
Sadom Kaewkanjana +100000
Mikiya Akutsu +100000