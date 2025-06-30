The Open Championship has been held at 14 different courses throughout the UK over its 153-year history. All of the courses are located in either England or Scotland, except for one, and that lone Northern Ireland course will host the 2025 Open Championship. Royal Portrush's Dunluce Links will host the British Open for the third time ever, with this year's event beginning on Thursday, July 17. Shane Lowry prevailed when the event was last at Royal Portrush in 2019, but the Republic of Ireland native is among the 2025 Open Championship longshots at +2500.

The betting favorite is Scottie Scheffler, who has three victories over his last six starts but is seeking his first win at The Open. Scheffler is the +450 favorite, according to the latest 2025 Open Championship odds, followed by Rory McIlroy (+650). Jon Rahm comes in at +1400 on the PGA odds board, with Bryson DeChambeau and reigning British Open champion Xander Schauffele both listed at +1600. Before locking in your 2025 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

2025 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Open Championship: Rory McIlroy, a five-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. McIlroy won The Open in 2014 but missed the cut in his last Open Championship start a year ago. He also missed the cut in his only other visit to Royal Portrush, which came at the 2019 British Open.

Since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters earlier this year, McIlroy's form hasn't kept pace in his ensuing major starts or on the PGA Tour as a whole. He finished 47th at the PGA Championship and 19th at the U.S. Open, marking just the second time over the last dozen years he had finishes outside the top 15 in consecutive major starts. He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Open Championship field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Thomas was the 29th-ranked golfer in the world at this tournament last year, but is now No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He secured his 16th victory at the RBC Heritage, a signature event, and has recorded a total of seven top-10 finishes, including three runner-up showings.

While the British Open has been the toughest major for Thomas, he performed admirably in his prior trip to Royal Portrush, finishing 11th at the 2019 Open Championship. He enters the 2025 Open Championship leading the PGA Tour in both putting average and birdie average, with the latter being important because birdies are usually hard to come by at this major championship. His overall form, plus his long odds, make Thomas a valuable longshot to include in your 2025 Open Championship bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 Open Championship picks

2025 Open Championship odds, favorites

(odds subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1400

Bryson DeChambeau +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Collin Morikawa +2200

Viktor Hovland +2200

Tyrrell Hatton +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Shane Lowry +2500

Robert MacIntyre +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Brooks Koepka +3500

Patrick Cantlay +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Cameron Smith +4500

Ben Griffin +4500

Sam Burns +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Tony Finau +6000

Justin Rose +6000

Corey Conners +6500

Sepp Straka +6500

Min Woo Lee +6500

Matt Fitzpatrick +6500

Daniel Berger +6500

J.J. Spaun +6500

Adam Scott +7000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Sungjae Im +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Patrick Reed +8000

Thomas Detry +8000

Louis Oosthuizen +8000

Max Greyserman +9000

Carlos Ortiz +9000

Keegan Bradley +9000

Dean Burmester +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Marc Leishman +10000

Si Woo Kim +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Max Homa +10000

Jason Day +10000

Akshay Bhatia +11000

Byeong Hun An +12000

Brian Harman +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Maverick McNealy +12000

Rickie Fowler +13000

Nicolai Hojgaard +13000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Victor Perez +15000

Tom McKibbin +15000

Thriston Lawrence +15000

Thorbjorn Olesen +15000

Rasmus Hojgaard +15000

Matthieu Pavon +15000

Harris English +15000

Kevin Yu +17000

Matt Wallace +17000

Andrew Novak +17000

Eric Cole +20000

Denny McCarthy +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Adrian Meronk +20000

Adam Hadwin +20000

Abraham Ancer +20000

Stephan Jaeger +20000

Tiger Woods +20000

Kurt Kitayama +20000

Phil Mickelson +20000

J.T. Poston +20000

Austin Eckroat +25000

Tom Hoge +25000

Matt McCarty +25000

Matthew Jordan +25000

Mackenzie Hughes +25000

Jordan Smith +25000

Guido Migliozzi +30000

Jesper Svensson +30000

Brendon Todd +30000

Laurie Canter +30000

Jason Kokrak +30000

Jhonattan Vegas +30000

Niklas Norgaard +30000

Lucas Glover +30000

John Catlin +30000

Ewen Ferguson +40000

Daniel van Tonder +40000

Paul Waring +40000

Padraig Harrington +40000

Nick Dunlap +40000

Henrik Stenson +40000

Romain Langasque +40000

Matteo Manassero +40000

Daniel Brown +40000

Antoine Rozner +40000

Elvis Smylie +50000

Dylan Naidoo +50000

Darren Fichardt +50000

Darren Clarke +50000

Francesco Molinari +50000

Rikuya Hoshino +50000

Stewart Cink +50000

Justin Suh +50000

Julien Guerrier +50000

Sebastian Soderberg +50000

Zach Johnson +50000

Curtis Luck +50000

Ernie Els +70000

Riki Kawamoto +70000

Ryggs Johnston +70000

Takumi Kanaya +70000

Justin Hastings +70000

Shugo Imahira +70000

Marco Penge +70000

Ryan Peake +100000

K.J. Choi +100000

Justin Leonard +100000

Sadom Kaewkanjana +100000

Mikiya Akutsu +100000