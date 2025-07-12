The Open Championship has been held at 14 different courses throughout the UK over its 153-year history. All of the courses are located in either England or Scotland, except for one, and that lone Northern Ireland course will host the 2025 Open Championship. Royal Portrush's Dunluce Links will host the British Open for the third time ever, with this year's event beginning on Thursday, July 17. Shane Lowry prevailed when the event was last at Royal Portrush in 2019, but the Republic of Ireland native is among the 2025 Open Championship longshots at +2100.

The betting favorite is Scottie Scheffler, who has three victories over his last six starts but is seeking his first win at The Open. Scheffler is the +470 favorite, according to the latest 2025 Open Championship odds at FanDuel, followed by Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (+700). Jon Rahm is +1200, followed by Bryson DeChambeau and Tommy Fleetwood, both at +2000. Defending champion Xander Schauffele is +2400. Ludvig Aberg (+2100), Shane Lowry (+2100) and Tyrrell Hatton (+2300) are among the other Open contenders. Before locking in your 2025 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 15 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and the 2025 PGA Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Now that the 2025 Open Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Open Championship: Rory McIlroy, a five-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. McIlroy won The Open in 2014 but missed the cut in his last Open Championship start a year ago. He also missed the cut in his only other visit to Royal Portrush, which came at the 2019 British Open.

Since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters earlier this year, McIlroy's form hasn't kept pace in his ensuing major starts or on the PGA Tour as a whole. He finished 47th at the PGA Championship and 19th at the U.S. Open, marking just the second time over the last dozen years he had finishes outside the top 15 in consecutive major starts. He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Open Championship field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 50-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Thomas was the 29th-ranked golfer in the world at this tournament last year, but is now No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He secured his 16th victory at the RBC Heritage, a signature event, and has recorded a total of seven top-10 finishes, including three runner-up showings.

While the British Open has been the toughest major for Thomas, he performed admirably in his prior trip to Royal Portrush, finishing 11th at the 2019 Open Championship. He enters the 2025 Open Championship leading the PGA Tour in both putting average and birdie average, with the latter being important because birdies are usually hard to come by at this major championship. His overall form, plus his long odds, make Thomas a valuable longshot to include in your 2025 Open Championship bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 Open Championship picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 Open Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 Open Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters.

2025 Open Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2025 Open Championship picks, best bets, and predictions here.

(odds subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +470

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2100

Shane Lowry +2100

Tyrrell Hatton +2300

Xander Schauffele +2400

Viktor Hovland +2600

Robert MacIntyre +2700

Collin Morikawa +3100

Matt Fitzpatrick +3800

Sepp Straka +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4400

Adam Scott +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Ryan Fox +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Brooks Koepka +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Cameron Young +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Ben Griffin +6500

Patrick Reed +6500

Harry Hall +6500

Thomas Detry +7500

Max Homa +8000

Cameron Smith +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Jason Day +9000

Brian Harman +9500

Corey Conners +9500

Aaron Rai +9500

Min Woo Lee +9500

Si Woo Kim +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Davis Thompson +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Rasmus Hojgaard +10000

Thriston Lawrence +10000

Nicolai Hojgaard +11000

Padraig Harrington +11000

Dean Burmester +11000

Maverick McNealy +11000

Rickie Fowler +11000

Wyndham Clark +11000

Alex Noren +11000

Victor Perez +11000

Tom Kim +11000

Sungjae Im +11000

Harris English +11000

Matt Wallace +12000

Akshay Bhatia +12000

Tony Finau +12000

Marco Penge +12000

Aldrich Potgieter +12000

Lucas Herbert +12000

Daniel Brown +13000

Louis Oosthuizen +13000

Tom McKibbin +13000

Bud Cauley +15000

Dustin Johnson +17000

John Catlin +18000

Jordan Smith +18000

Byeong Hun An +18000

Matthew Jordan +18000

Lee Westwood +18000

Phil Mickelson +19000

Sahith Theegala +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Thorbjorn Olesen +21000

Abraham Ancer +21000

J.T. Poston +21000

Gary Woodland +21000

Kurt Kitayama +21000

Tom Hoge +21000

Denny McCarthy +21000

Romain Langasque +21000

Austin Eckroat +21000

Adrian Meronk +25000

Matthieu Pavon +25000

John Parry +25000

Guido Migliozzi +27000

Mackenzie Hughes +27000

Matteo Manassero +27000

Adam Hadwin +27000

Zach Johnson +27000

Ewen Ferguson +27000

Eric Cole +27000

Brendon Todd +27000

Henrik Stenson +32000

Lucas Glover +32000

Francesco Molinari +32000

Daniel Young +32000

Angel Hidalgo +32000

Oliver Lindell +32000

Sampson Zheng +32000

Brian Campbell +32000

Sean Crocker +42000

Justin Walters +42000

Nathan Kimsey +42000

Connor Graham +50000

Jacob Skov Olesen +50000

John Axelsen +75000

Sebastian Cave +85000

Curtis Knipes +85000

George Bloor +85000

John Daly +100000

Justin Leonard +100000

Ernie Els +100000

Stewart Cink +100000

Darren Clarke +100000

Todd Hamilton +100000

Richard Teder +100000

Jesper Sandborg +100000

Frazer Jones +100000

OJ Farrell +100000