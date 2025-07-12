2025 Open Championship picks, odds, futures: Surprising predictions by proven computer that's nailed 15 majors
SportsLine's model simulated the 2025 British Open 10,000 times and revealed its PGA Tour golf picks for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and others from Royal Portrush
The Open Championship has been held at 14 different courses throughout the UK over its 153-year history. All of the courses are located in either England or Scotland, except for one, and that lone Northern Ireland course will host the 2025 Open Championship. Royal Portrush's Dunluce Links will host the British Open for the third time ever, with this year's event beginning on Thursday, July 17. Shane Lowry prevailed when the event was last at Royal Portrush in 2019, but the Republic of Ireland native is among the 2025 Open Championship longshots at +2100.
The betting favorite is Scottie Scheffler, who has three victories over his last six starts but is seeking his first win at The Open. Scheffler is the +470 favorite, according to the latest 2025 Open Championship odds at FanDuel, followed by Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (+700). Jon Rahm is +1200, followed by Bryson DeChambeau and Tommy Fleetwood, both at +2000. Defending champion Xander Schauffele is +2400. Ludvig Aberg (+2100), Shane Lowry (+2100) and Tyrrell Hatton (+2300) are among the other Open contenders. Before locking in your 2025 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.
2025 Open Championship predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Open Championship: Rory McIlroy, a five-time major champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top five. McIlroy won The Open in 2014 but missed the cut in his last Open Championship start a year ago. He also missed the cut in his only other visit to Royal Portrush, which came at the 2019 British Open.
Since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters earlier this year, McIlroy's form hasn't kept pace in his ensuing major starts or on the PGA Tour as a whole. He finished 47th at the PGA Championship and 19th at the U.S. Open, marking just the second time over the last dozen years he had finishes outside the top 15 in consecutive major starts. He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 Open Championship field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 50-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Thomas was the 29th-ranked golfer in the world at this tournament last year, but is now No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He secured his 16th victory at the RBC Heritage, a signature event, and has recorded a total of seven top-10 finishes, including three runner-up showings.
While the British Open has been the toughest major for Thomas, he performed admirably in his prior trip to Royal Portrush, finishing 11th at the 2019 Open Championship. He enters the 2025 Open Championship leading the PGA Tour in both putting average and birdie average, with the latter being important because birdies are usually hard to come by at this major championship. His overall form, plus his long odds, make Thomas a valuable longshot to include in your 2025 Open Championship bets. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2025 Open Championship picks
2025 Open Championship odds, favorites
