The final major of 2025 begins on Thursday with the 2025 Open Championship, and after J.J. Spaun won the most recent major with odds longer than 100-1 at the U.S. Open, longshot bets could be a trendy way to attack the 2025 Open Championship on betting sites. However, not all longshots project value, and in another elite 2025 Open Championship field with top competitors such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau or Jon Rahm to consider for Open Championship 2025 picks, what's the best way to form a 2025 Open Championship betting strategy for online sports betting?

Justin Thomas is a two-time major winner and 16-time PGA Tour champion as one of the model's favorite longshots to compete to win the Open Championship 2025 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. Although Thomas missed the cut in back-to-back majors, he's fourth in the FedEx Cup standings this year while making the cut in each of his other 14 tournaments this year. At 55-1 odds at bet365 in the latest 2025 Open Championship odds, Thomas is a longshot that the model projects to have value for 2025 Open Championship bets.

Now that the 2025 Open Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot betting picks. New users have the opportunity to take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, BetMGM promo code, bet365 bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

Tommy Fleetwood (28-1)

Fleetwood is 0-for-160 over his PGA Tour career, still seeking his first victory in more than a decade competing in PGA Tour events. But with five top-10 finishes, including a runner-up at the Travelers Championship on June 22, over 15 PGA Tour events this year, Fleetwood is playing some of the most competitive golf of his career. He's finished fourth or better in three of his last seven tournaments, and the 34-year-old is fourth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained this year.

The Englishman has a successful history at Royal Portrush Golf Club, finishing second at the 2019 Open Championship. The Englishman has three top-10 results over his last five Open Championship events at a tournament that font means even more to Europeans such as Fleetwood. Fleetwood has at least one top-five result at a major in six of the prior seven years (outside of 2020), which he hasn't achieved this year yet. But given Fleetwood is playing a course he has a strong history at, the model sees value in Fleetwood for 2025 Open Championship bets. DraftKings is offering the best odds on Fleetwood at 28-1, and the latest DraftKings promo code instantly gives new users $150 in bonus bets after making their first $5 bet.

Shane Lowry (30-1)

Fleetwood's 2019 second-place finish at Royal Portrush came behind Lowry's victory as the 2019 Open Champion looks to win back-to-back majors held at this Northern Ireland course. Lowry had a dominant victory in 2019, winning by six strokes, and that course success could carry over six years later. The 38-year-old missed the cut in the last two majors this year, but the Irishman will have much of the crowd behind him for the European major less than 200 miles from his home county.

Lowry finished sixth at last year's Open Championship for his second top-six result at a major in 2024. He's finished in the top 25 in 13 of his last 19 majors, including three top-12 results over his last five Open Championships. He's 13th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, highlighted by ranking third in strokes gained: Approach to Green, and he's third in proximity. Strong approach shots can put Lowry in a position to repeat his success from 2019 at Royal Portrush, and at 30-1 odds on FanDuel, the model sees value in this play. You can also use the latest FanDuel promo code to receive $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins.

Justin Thomas (55-1)

After missing the cut in back-to-back majors, Thomas' odds have dropped to make him one of the larger longshots in the 2025 Open Championship field. However, the model isn't as concerned about those two tournaments as the oddsmakers as Thomas has a victory at the RBC Heritage and two runner-up results over his last nine tournaments this season. The 32-year-old also finished T-9 at the Travelers Championship in a signature event on June 22. He's fourth in the current PGA Tour standings as he's performing significantly more like the 16-time PGA Tour winner than the golfer who struggled at times over the previous years.

Thomas finished T-11 at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. He's sixth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained this season, while ranking first in putting average and birdie average. Thomas is also second in Par 4s and sixth in one-putt percentage, so if he can string together a few rounds of strong putting yet again, the two-time major champion can deliver a huge payday to those who include him in 2025 PGA Tour bets. Bet365 is currently offering the best odds at 55-1, and the latest bet365 bonus code offers new users $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses.

More 2025 Open Championship picks

You've seen the latest longshots from the model. Now, see the Open Championship leaderboard, including forecasted finishes for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and more. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 15 golf majors, including the last four Masters, the past two PGA Championships, and three majors in 2024.

You can also view expert advice before locking in your PGA Tour picks. Visit SportsLine now to see picks from expert Brady Kannon for the Open Championship 2025, all from an expert who correctly picked eight majors since 2013 and has nailed four outright winners this season.

Expert Eric Cohen has also built a 2025 Open Championship parlay that would pay nearly $1.1 million on a $10 bet. Check it out here and view more PGA Tour advice at SportsLine.