The final major of the season is on tap this week, with the 2025 Open Championship set to get underway on Thursday, July 17, at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. The 2025 Open Championship field is star-studded with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy serving as the headliners. Scheffler is the +450 (risk $100 to win $450) favorite in the latest 2025 Open Championship odds. Other top contenders include McIlroy (+750), Jon Rahm (+1200), and Bryson DeChambeau (+2000). Defending champion Xander Schauffele is listed at +2500. SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen is calling for a strong performance from Stewart Cink, predicting the eight-time PGA Tour winner to be the top senior finisher at +300 odds (risk $100 to win $300).

Cohen is also parlaying Xander Schauffele and Tommy Fleetwood to both finish in the top-20 (including ties) at +310 odds (risk $100 to win $310). Fleetwood is highly familiar with links-style courses and has three top-10 finishes in six Open Championship starts. Schauffele is the defending tournament champion and is ranked No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Before locking in any other 2025 Open Championship bets, you'll want to see what prop bets Cohen is targeting leading into the tournament.

Cohen, the host of Tuesday's Early Wedge Best Bets Show on SportsLine's YouTube, correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) and Ben Griffin (+4500 w/o Scheffler) to win the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, as well as four winners last season.

Best prop bets for the 2025 Open Championship:

Top Senior: Stewart Cink (+300)

Make the cut parlay: Dean Burmester + Thriston Lawrence + Laurie Canter (+356)

Tommy Fleetwood & Xander Schauffele both to Finish in the Top 20 (Incl. Ties) (+310)

Top 10 Parlay: Viktor Hovland + Robert MacIntyre (w/ties) (+1500)

To win this prop, Cink needs to finish higher on the leaderboard than Padraig Harrington, Phil Mickelson, K.J. Choi, Darren Clarke, and Justin Leonard. Cink is playing some incredible golf on the Champions Tour this season, with a win and nine top-10s in 11 events. He also finished T20 here at Royal Portrush in 2019. Harrington finished T22 in The Open Championship last year but has lost more than 12 strokes putting combined over the last three years. Mickelson has only made two of his last seven Open cuts, and I wouldn't expect him to make it again this year. Choi hasn't played in an Open Championship since 2014, and I would also be surprised if he made the cut. New users can bet $5 and get $150 instantly with this DraftKings promo code.

Tommy Fleetwood & Xander Schauffele both to finish in the Top 20 (Incl. Ties) (+310)

Fleetwood finished solo second here in 2019 behind Shane Lowry and has four top-20s in his last six Opens, including three times in the top 10. Schauffele has finished in the top 20 each of the last three years in this event, including winning it last year. Both players possess consistency, which may be necessary if the winds wreak havoc this weekend. I would also consider the top-10 version of this bet at +950 odds under FanDuel's Tourney Specials.

Top-10 Parlay: Viktor Hovland + Robert MacIntyre (w/ties) (+1500)

Hovland has gained nearly 27 shots tee to green combined over his last three events, including when he withdrew from the Travelers Championship after three rounds. He has three finishes of T13 or better in four Open Championship appearances, including a T4 in 2022 at St. Andrews. MacIntyre was a huge disappointment last week in Scotland, where he was trying to defend his title in front of the home fans. But I'll give him a mulligan and think that he plays well again this week, where he posted a T6 in his first major championship appearance in 2019. At 15-1 odds, this is great value for two players I expect to be near the top of the leaderboard this week.

Make the cut parlay: Dean Burmester + Thriston Lawrence + Laurie Canter (+356)

I put this parlay together specifically because these three underrated players have never missed a cut at the Open Championship. Combined, they're 10-for-10. Am I on to something here, or did I put the jinx on them heading into this year's event?

More 2025 Open Championship picks

