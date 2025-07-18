2025 Open missed cuts: Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka among notables not making weekend at Royal Portrush
The 2021 and 2022 Open champions are among the cut line casualties this week at Royal Portrush
There was plenty of cut-line drama on Friday at the 2025 Open Championship. While much of the attention was on Scottie Scheffler's ascension to the lead in Round 2, there were a number of players sweating out the cut line that bounced around throughout the afternoon. For much of the day, the line was projected to fall to 2 over, but thanks to some favorable conditions that arrived in the late afternoon after rain passed through and settled the winds at Royal Portrush, the cut ended up at just 1 over.
Players were sweating Matti Schmid on the 18th hole as he was the 70th man inside the cut line. When he rolled in a 4-footer for par, he ended the hopes of those at 2 over of making the weekend. That sent a group of players including Joaquin Niemann, Jason Day, Ben Griffin and Ryan Fox packing, as all four had high hopes of a strong finish this week but will now be watching from home.
There were other stars who missed the cut without as much drama as the group at 2 over. The winners of the 2021 and 2022 Open Championships struggled mightily this week at Royal Portrush, as Collin Morikawa (+7) and Cameron Smith (+8) respectively continue their major struggles this year. Morikawa has steadily trended downward all season and missed the cut last week at the Scottish Open, while Smith, once a top threat, made it a golden sombrero of four missed cuts at the majors this season.
They weren't alone as Patrick Reed (+5), Brooks Koepka (+7) and Adam Scott (+9) are all headed home early with Scott being the most shocking of that group after shooting a 78 on Friday morning.
2025 Open Championship missed cuts
- Joaquin Niemann (+2)
- Jason Day (+2)
- Ben Griffin (+2)
- Ryan Fox (+2)
- Corey Conners (+2)
- Patrick Cantlay (+3)
- Si Woo Kim (+3)
- Tom Kim (+3)
- Cameron Young (+4)
- Min Woo Lee (+5)
- Patrick Reed (+5)
- Collin Morikawa (+7)
- Brooks Koepka (+7)
- Cameron Smith (+8)
- Adam Scott (+9)