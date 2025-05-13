The 2025 PGA Championship tees off Thursday from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. Scottie Scheffler (+450) and Rory McIlroy (+480) have the two shortest 2025 PGA Championship odds to win and although they both come with hefty price tags, they still could be popular options for 2025 PGA Championship DFS lineups. McIlroy is looking for win back-to-back majors for the first time in his career, while Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, has finished in the top eight in four of five career PGA Championship events. Should your PGA Championship DFS strategy find a way to include at least one of them in 2025 PGA Championship DFS picks?

Justin Rose finished second at the Masters and was one of the best values at his price. Daily Fantasy sports players need to find and roster those under-valued options to fill PGA Championship DFS lineups, so who should you target this week?

Top 2025 PGA Championship DFS picks

One of McClure's top 2025 PGA Championship DFS picks is Rory McIlroy at $12,200 on DraftKings and $12,700 on FanDuel. McIlroy enters the PGA Championship without the burden of disappointment at the previous Masters after claiming his first career green jacket and becoming the sixth Grand Slam champion in PGA history this year. The questions only became more and more prevalent as the years progressed as every year since 2015, McIlroy has entered the PGA Championship after failing to complete the Grand Slam. It's only human nature to be bogged down by the negativity and allow that to carry over throughout major season.

But it should be all positive vibes for McIlroy this weekend. Even after coming off his Masters disappointments, McIlroy has finished no worse than 12th over his last three PGA Championships, and he has three top-eight finishes over his last six PGA Championship tournaments. McIlroy currently leads the FedEx Cup standings, and McClure expects his strong 2025 PGA Tour season to continue this weekend.

Part of McClure's optimal PGA Championship DFS strategy also includes rostering Bryson DeChambeau ($11,500 on DraftKings and $11,400 on FanDuel). DeChambeau finished T5 at the Masters and outside of missing the cut at last year's Open Championship, DeChambeau has been dominant on the major scene since the start of last year. DeChambeau has finished no worse than sixth in his other four majors over that span, including winning the U.S. Open and finishing second at last year's PGA Championship.

DeChambeau is a two-time major winner and although he's seeking his first PGA Championship, the 31-year-old has finished in the top four in three of his last four PGA Championship tournaments. His first PGA Championship appearance came at Quail Hollow Club and he finished T33 despite it being just his fourth career major. DeChambeau is a far more polished and accomplished golfer now, and McClure expects another strong showing from him at this major. See which other golfers to roster here.

How to set PGA Championship 2025 DFS lineups

