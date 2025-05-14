Brooks Koepka enters the 2025 PGA Championship flying under the radar, but confident he can challenge for a fourth PGA Championship win. He enters the PGA Championship 2025 tied for the 10th-best odds to walk away with the trophy at +4000. Koepka has been as high as No. 1 on the world rankings and last won the PGA Championship in 2023, winning by two strokes over Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler, the current World No. 1 player, is the co-favorite with Rory McIlroy (+450), with Bryson DeChambeau (+700) in the 2025 PGA Championship odds.
Defending champion Xander Schauffele is +2200 to repeat among the 2025 PGA Championship golfers. The 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club from Charlotte will tee off beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, going 52-37-5 and returning 11.67 units over that span. That's a $1,167 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.
Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a +7500 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship 2023.
Top 2025 PGA Championship expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Collin Morikawa, even though he is a two-time major champion and former PGA Championship winner. The two-time major champion and seven-time winner at the professional level turned pro in 2019. He has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the World, achieving that in October 2021. Despite all of his successes, Nejad sees the 28-year-old at being at a major disadvantage when he tees off this coming weekend.
Morikawa is not long off the tee, averaging just 293.6 yards per drive. He is also ranked outside the top 80 in putting and one-putt percentage (41.07%), which doesn't bode well at Quail Hollow. The course, according to this year's PGA scorecard, is a par-71 that stretches 7,600-plus yards. It also has five par-4s of more than 480 yards, including three that range between 505 and 530 yards. Because of this, Nejad sees better value elsewhere. See who to back here.
2025 PGA Championship odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +450
Rory McIlroy +480
Bryson Dechambeau +1000
Ludvig Aberg +1900
Xander Schauffele +1900
Jon Rahm +2000
Collin Morikawa +2100
Justin Thomas +2100
Joaquin Niemann +2800
Viktor Hovland +3400
Jordan Spieth +4100
Brooks Koepka +4400
Tommy Fleetwood +4400
Patrick Cantlay +4400
Will Zalatoris +4600
Hideki Matsuyama +4800
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Matt Fitzpatrick +5500
Si Woo Kim +5500
Tom Kim +5500
Shane Lowry +6500
Jason Day +6500
Russell Henley +6500
Patrick Reed +7000
Justin Rose +7000
Dustin Johnson +7500
Sungjae Im +7500
Sahith Theegala +7500
Min Woo Lee +8000
Akshay Bhatia +8000
Corey Conners +8500
Cameron Young +9000
Brian Harman +9000
Davis Thompson +9000
Cameron Smith +9500
Wyndham Clark +9500
Sepp Straka +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Max Homa +11000
Robert MacIntyre +12000
Nicolai Hojgaard +12000
Tony Finau +14000
Sam Burns +15000
Adam Scott +15000
Rickie Fowler +15000
Billy Horschel +16000
Dean Burmester +16000
Taylor Pendrith +16000
Talor Gooch +16000
Byeong Hun An +16000
Keegan Bradley +17000
Thomas Detry +17000
Stephan Jaeger +19000
Aaron Rai +19000
Nick Dunlap +19000
Keita Nakajima +19000
Harris English +19000
Rasmus Hojgaard +19000
Cameron Davis +19000
Matt McCarty +19000
Nick Taylor +19000
Davis Riley +19000