Brooks Koepka enters the 2025 PGA Championship flying under the radar, but confident he can challenge for a fourth PGA Championship win. He enters the PGA Championship 2025 tied for the 10th-best odds to walk away with the trophy at +4000. Koepka has been as high as No. 1 on the world rankings and last won the PGA Championship in 2023, winning by two strokes over Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler, the current World No. 1 player, is the co-favorite with Rory McIlroy (+450), with Bryson DeChambeau (+700) in the 2025 PGA Championship odds.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele is +2200 to repeat among the 2025 PGA Championship golfers. The 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club from Charlotte will tee off beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Before making any 2025 PGA Championship picks, you need to see the 2025 PGA Championship predictions and best bets from golf insider Sia Nejad.

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Collin Morikawa, even though he is a two-time major champion and former PGA Championship winner. The two-time major champion and seven-time winner at the professional level turned pro in 2019. He has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the World, achieving that in October 2021. Despite all of his successes, Nejad sees the 28-year-old at being at a major disadvantage when he tees off this coming weekend.

Morikawa is not long off the tee, averaging just 293.6 yards per drive. He is also ranked outside the top 80 in putting and one-putt percentage (41.07%), which doesn't bode well at Quail Hollow. The course, according to this year's PGA scorecard, is a par-71 that stretches 7,600-plus yards. It also has five par-4s of more than 480 yards, including three that range between 505 and 530 yards. Because of this, Nejad sees better value elsewhere. See who to back here.

2025 PGA Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +480

Bryson Dechambeau +1000

Ludvig Aberg +1900

Xander Schauffele +1900

Jon Rahm +2000

Collin Morikawa +2100

Justin Thomas +2100

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Viktor Hovland +3400

Jordan Spieth +4100

Brooks Koepka +4400

Tommy Fleetwood +4400

Patrick Cantlay +4400

Will Zalatoris +4600

Hideki Matsuyama +4800

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Tom Kim +5500

Shane Lowry +6500

Jason Day +6500

Russell Henley +6500

Patrick Reed +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Dustin Johnson +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Sahith Theegala +7500

Min Woo Lee +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Corey Conners +8500

Cameron Young +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Cameron Smith +9500

Wyndham Clark +9500

Sepp Straka +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Max Homa +11000

Robert MacIntyre +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Tony Finau +14000

Sam Burns +15000

Adam Scott +15000

Rickie Fowler +15000

Billy Horschel +16000

Dean Burmester +16000

Taylor Pendrith +16000

Talor Gooch +16000

Byeong Hun An +16000

Keegan Bradley +17000

Thomas Detry +17000

Stephan Jaeger +19000

Aaron Rai +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Keita Nakajima +19000

Harris English +19000

Rasmus Hojgaard +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Matt McCarty +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Davis Riley +19000