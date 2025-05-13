Multiple major champions and several elite players seeking a first title will face a tough test at the 2025 PGA Championship starting Thursday at Quail Hollow. Rory McIlroy, seeking his second major of the year, and Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, headline the 2025 PGA Championship field. Defending champion and two-time major winner Xander Schauffele will also try to add to his impressive resume with another victory this week. There are also numerous stars in the 2025 PGA Championship lineup who haven't won a major yet. They include Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood. Scheffler is the +450 favorite, according to the latest 2025 PGA Championship odds.

He's followed by Rory McIlroy (+480), Bryson DeChambeau (+1000), Schauffele (+1900) and Aberg (+1900) on the PGA odds board. Should you back one of the favorites, or should your 2025 PGA Championship bets include a longshot like Jordan Spieth (41-1) or Brooks Koepka (44-1)? Before making any 2025 PGA Championship picks, you need to see the 2025 PGA Championship predictions and best bets from golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, going 52-37-5 and returning 11.67 units over that span. That's a $1,167 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a +7500 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship 2023. That year, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Top 2025 PGA Championship expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Collin Morikawa, even though he is a two-time major champion and former PGA Championship winner. Length will play a major factor this week at Quail Hollow, with the course playing over 7.600 yards. That doesn't bode well for Morikawa, who ranks 158th in driving distance at 293.1 yards.

In addition, Morikawa hasn't won a PGA Tour event since 2023 and Nejad doesn't think he can get it done this week in North Carolina. "Morikawa has been playing well, but has clearly lacked the ability to close tournaments," Nejad told SportsLine. "I'm not going to hold the inability to close against him too much, but when I add the lack of an ideal course fit, he's an easy pass for me." See who to back here.

How to make 2025 PGA Championship picks, bets

2025 PGA Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +480

Bryson Dechambeau +1000

Ludvig Aberg +1900

Xander Schauffele +1900

Jon Rahm +2000

Collin Morikawa +2100

Justin Thomas +2100

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Viktor Hovland +3400

Jordan Spieth +4100

Brooks Koepka +4400

Tommy Fleetwood +4400

Patrick Cantlay +4400

Will Zalatoris +4600

Hideki Matsuyama +4800

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Tom Kim +5500

Shane Lowry +6500

Jason Day +6500

Russell Henley +6500

Patrick Reed +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Dustin Johnson +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Sahith Theegala +7500

Min Woo Lee +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Corey Conners +8500

Cameron Young +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Cameron Smith +9500

Wyndham Clark +9500

Sepp Straka +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Max Homa +11000

Robert MacIntyre +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Tony Finau +14000

Sam Burns +15000

Adam Scott +15000

Rickie Fowler +15000

Billy Horschel +16000

Dean Burmester +16000

Taylor Pendrith +16000

Talor Gooch +16000

Byeong Hun An +16000

Keegan Bradley +17000

Thomas Detry +17000

Stephan Jaeger +19000

Aaron Rai +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Keita Nakajima +19000

Harris English +19000

Rasmus Hojgaard +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Matt McCarty +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Davis Riley +19000