Quail Hollow Club is one of the most difficult tests on the PGA Tour and will host the 2025 PGA Championship beginning Thursday. Justin Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship the last time Quail Hollow hosted the event, which featured the highest scoring average to par of an event during the 2016-17 season. Thomas snapped nearly a three-year winless drought on the PGA Tour at the RBC Heritage last month and is tied with Rory McIlroy for the most top-two finishes (three) this season. McIlroy completed a career grand slam at the 2025 Masters and joins Scottie Scheffler atop the 2025 PGA Championship odds.

Scheffler recorded his first win of the season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and will now take aim at his first PGA Championship victory. Should you include him in your 2025 PGA Championship bets? Before making any 2025 PGA Championship picks, you need to see the 2025 PGA Championship predictions and best bets from golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, going 52-37-5 and returning 11.67 units over that span. That's a $1,167 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.

Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a +7500 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship 2023. That year, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Top 2025 PGA Championship expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Collin Morikawa, even though he is a two-time major champion and former PGA Championship winner. Morikawa recently parted ways with long-time caddie J.J. Jakovac and hired Joe Greiner as the replacement, with Greiner on the bag at the Truist Championship. The move came as a surprise, especially since Morikawa ranks fourth in the Official World Golf Ranking and tenth in the FedEx Cup standings.

However, he has been unable to get across the finish line in multiple tournaments, finishing second at the Sentry and Arnold Palmer Invitational. Morikawa went winless last season as well, so his most recent victory came in the 2023 Zozo Championship. He is a bad course fit at Quail Hollow due to his driving distance, which ranks outside the top 150 on the PGA Tour.

"I don't think I can include Collin Morikawa on my card in the neighborhood of +2200," Nejad said. "Morikawa has been playing well, but has clearly lacked the ability to close tournaments. I'm not going to hold the inability to close against him too much, but when I add the lack of an ideal course fit, he's an easy pass for me." See who to back here.

2025 PGA Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +480

Bryson Dechambeau +1000

Ludvig Aberg +1900

Xander Schauffele +1900

Jon Rahm +2000

Collin Morikawa +2100

Justin Thomas +2100

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Viktor Hovland +3400

Jordan Spieth +4100

Brooks Koepka +4400

Tommy Fleetwood +4400

Patrick Cantlay +4400

Will Zalatoris +4600

Hideki Matsuyama +4800

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Tom Kim +5500

Shane Lowry +6500

Jason Day +6500

Russell Henley +6500

Patrick Reed +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Dustin Johnson +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Sahith Theegala +7500

Min Woo Lee +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Corey Conners +8500

Cameron Young +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Cameron Smith +9500

Wyndham Clark +9500

Sepp Straka +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Max Homa +11000

Robert MacIntyre +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Tony Finau +14000

Sam Burns +15000

Adam Scott +15000

Rickie Fowler +15000

Billy Horschel +16000

Dean Burmester +16000

Taylor Pendrith +16000

Talor Gooch +16000

Byeong Hun An +16000

Keegan Bradley +17000

Thomas Detry +17000

Stephan Jaeger +19000

Aaron Rai +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Keita Nakajima +19000

Harris English +19000

Rasmus Hojgaard +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Matt McCarty +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Davis Riley +19000