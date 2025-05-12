Quail Hollow Club is one of the most difficult tests on the PGA Tour and will host the 2025 PGA Championship beginning Thursday. Justin Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship the last time Quail Hollow hosted the event, which featured the highest scoring average to par of an event during the 2016-17 season. Thomas snapped nearly a three-year winless drought on the PGA Tour at the RBC Heritage last month and is tied with Rory McIlroy for the most top-two finishes (three) this season. McIlroy completed a career grand slam at the 2025 Masters and joins Scottie Scheffler atop the 2025 PGA Championship odds.
Scheffler recorded his first win of the season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and will now take aim at his first PGA Championship victory. Should you include him in your 2025 PGA Championship bets? Before making any 2025 PGA Championship picks, you need to see the 2025 PGA Championship predictions and best bets from golf insider Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. He also has been solid with his head-to-head matchups since the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, going 52-37-5 and returning 11.67 units over that span. That's a $1,167 profit for $100 bettors since May 2023.
Nejad also nailed Wyndham Clark, a +7500 longshot, as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship 2023. That year, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.
Top 2025 PGA Championship expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Collin Morikawa, even though he is a two-time major champion and former PGA Championship winner. Morikawa recently parted ways with long-time caddie J.J. Jakovac and hired Joe Greiner as the replacement, with Greiner on the bag at the Truist Championship. The move came as a surprise, especially since Morikawa ranks fourth in the Official World Golf Ranking and tenth in the FedEx Cup standings.
However, he has been unable to get across the finish line in multiple tournaments, finishing second at the Sentry and Arnold Palmer Invitational. Morikawa went winless last season as well, so his most recent victory came in the 2023 Zozo Championship. He is a bad course fit at Quail Hollow due to his driving distance, which ranks outside the top 150 on the PGA Tour.
"I don't think I can include Collin Morikawa on my card in the neighborhood of +2200," Nejad said. "Morikawa has been playing well, but has clearly lacked the ability to close tournaments. I'm not going to hold the inability to close against him too much, but when I add the lack of an ideal course fit, he's an easy pass for me." See who to back here.
2025 PGA Championship odds, field
Scottie Scheffler +450
Rory McIlroy +480
Bryson Dechambeau +1000
Ludvig Aberg +1900
Xander Schauffele +1900
Jon Rahm +2000
Collin Morikawa +2100
Justin Thomas +2100
Joaquin Niemann +2800
Viktor Hovland +3400
Jordan Spieth +4100
Brooks Koepka +4400
Tommy Fleetwood +4400
Patrick Cantlay +4400
Will Zalatoris +4600
Hideki Matsuyama +4800
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Matt Fitzpatrick +5500
Si Woo Kim +5500
Tom Kim +5500
Shane Lowry +6500
Jason Day +6500
Russell Henley +6500
Patrick Reed +7000
Justin Rose +7000
Dustin Johnson +7500
Sungjae Im +7500
Sahith Theegala +7500
Min Woo Lee +8000
Akshay Bhatia +8000
Corey Conners +8500
Cameron Young +9000
Brian Harman +9000
Davis Thompson +9000
Cameron Smith +9500
Wyndham Clark +9500
Sepp Straka +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Max Homa +11000
Robert MacIntyre +12000
Nicolai Hojgaard +12000
Tony Finau +14000
Sam Burns +15000
Adam Scott +15000
Rickie Fowler +15000
Billy Horschel +16000
Dean Burmester +16000
Taylor Pendrith +16000
Talor Gooch +16000
Byeong Hun An +16000
Keegan Bradley +17000
Thomas Detry +17000
Stephan Jaeger +19000
Aaron Rai +19000
Nick Dunlap +19000
Keita Nakajima +19000
Harris English +19000
Rasmus Hojgaard +19000
Cameron Davis +19000
Matt McCarty +19000
Nick Taylor +19000
Davis Riley +19000