The PGA of America on Tuesday released the full field list for the 2025 PGA Championship with many household names golf fans have come to expect to tee it up at Quail Hollow Club next week among the competitors. While Masters winner Rory McIlroy, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau are atop the Caesars Sportsbook oddsboard competing for the Wanamaker Trophy, there were other notable players whose presences were up in the air the announcement.

The field includes nearly 30 major champions, 14 PGA Championship winners, a few Hall of Famers and many others. All PGA Tour winners and recent major winners find themselves in a field that consists of 156 total players, 20 of whom are PGA professionals.

Rickie Fowler is part of the field despite dropping to No. 125 in the Official World Golf Rankings. All 2023 Ryder Cup members inside the top 100 of the OWGR as of May 5 were to be invited, and Fowler is the lone man from that 12-player roster to rank outside that mark.

Despite falling in the rankings, Fowler has a Thursday tee time. His return to Quail Hollow comes 13 years after winning his first PGA Tour event at the same site. It will be the first major championship in which he competes since the 2024 Open Championship as he failed to qualify for the Masters. Fowler finished T5 at the 2017 PGA Championship held at Quail Hollow.

Meanwhile, a number of LIV Golf members will tee it up in the second major championship of the season -- 15 to be exact (and one reserve member). They are headlined by the usual suspects like DeChambeau and three-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka with those hovering around the top 100 in the world joining them. The PGA of America usually adds all golfers inside the top 100 who have yet to qualify and will dip below that cut-off point to fill the field.

World No. 107 David Puig will make his second straight start at the PGA Championship alongside Dean Burmester, who received an invitation thanks to his T12 finish in last year's championship.

Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson was on the outside looking in before an invitation was found in his mailbox. His exemption as 2020 Masters champion expired in 2024. The start will continue Johnson's streak of major championship starts as the last time he was missing from this stage was the 2017 Masters.