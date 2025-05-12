Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte first appeared on the PGA Tour schedule in 1969 and since then has hosted 30 PGA Tour events. It has also hosted the 2017 PGA Championship and the 2022 Presidents Cup. The iconic venue will host its second major this week when the 2025 PGA Championship begins Thursday. Rory McIlroy is a four-time winner at Quail Hollow and is +475 in the 2025 PGA Championship odds coming off his fifth major and completing a career grand slam at the 2025 Masters.

Meanwhile, Justin Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow and is coming off a runner-up finish last week. You can get him at +360 at DraftKings Sportsbook to finish in the top five if you're looking for high-value PGA Tour props to add to your PGA Championship parlay picks. Before making any 2025 PGA Championship picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out a staggering amount of more than $1.1 million on a $10 bet.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) last month, as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) all to win. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that the Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the PGA Championship 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form an eight-leg golf parlay that pays out more than $1.1 million for a $10 bettor. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2025 PGA Championship parlay, PGA Tour picks

For PGA Championship 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's eight-leg PGA Tour parlay is Joaquin Niemann to finish top 20 for a +140 payout in our DraftKings parlay (you can also find that price at Caesars). At 26, Niemann is already an 18-time winner worldwide and he's won in three of his last six starts as he heads into the 2025 PGA Championship. He's one of the world's best ball strikers and Quail Hollow has historically been a haven for great iron players.

"Niemann's best finish here was a T18 in 2021 but it's fair to say that his game is light years better now than it was back then," Cohen told SportsLine. "Including him among the top-20 this week is a slight risk due to his lack of major history but it's time he finally cements himself as one of golf's elite in a top field." See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

Cohen is also backing Viktor Hovland to finish in the top 10, a prop that returns +400 at DraftKings. After missing cuts in four of five events during a tough stretch earlier this season, Hovland flipped the switch and won the Valspar Championship in late-March for his seventh career PGA Tour victory. He's also been perilously close to breaking through for his first major championship at the PGA the last two seasons.

"Hovland's last two results in the second major of the season have been sublime: a T2 in 2023 and solo 3rd last year. He also finished T3 on debut at Quail Hollow in 2021, gaining nearly nine shots tee to green," Cohen said. "His game was in the dumps until a surprising win at the Valspar Championship in March. While the Norwegian was an auto fade for me at the start of 2025, I think his current form is worthy of a top-10 inclusion in this parlay." See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

How to make $1 million PGA Tour parlay picks

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made seven other PGA Tour prop picks for his 2025 PGA Championship parlay that pays more than $1.1 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the 2025 PGA Championship, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1.1 million payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's weekly $1 million PGA Tour parlay and picks for PGA Championship 2025, all from the golf expert who has called eight outright winners since 2023 and find out.