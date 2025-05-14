History could be made when the 2025 PGA Championship tees off Thursday, May 15, at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. Jordan Spieth has a chance to join an elite group as just the seventh golfer in history to complete a career Grand Slam. Spieth claimed the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015 and added the Open Championship in 2017. His closest call at the PGA Championship came in 2015, when he finished in sole possession of second place. Currently No. 46 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Spieth has struggled with consistency in recent years. However, he has shown promising signs lately, finishing inside the top 18 in four consecutive events. Given his recent form and championship pedigree, should you target Spieth when making 2025 PGA Championship bets? Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are atop the 2025 PGA Championship odds at +500. Before making any 2025 PGA Championship picks or golf parlays, you need to see this PGA Tour parlay from SportsLine golf expert Eric Cohen that pays out a staggering amount of more than $1.1 million on a $10 bet.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in eight tournaments over the last three seasons. He correctly identified Justin Thomas to win the 2025 RBC Heritage (+1800) last month, as well as Aaron Rai (2024 Wyndham Championship +3300), Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000) and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500) all to win. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now that the Cohen has had a chance to break down the latest PGA Tour odds for the PGA Championship 2025, he has locked in his betting picks to form an eight-leg golf parlay that pays out more than $1.1 million for a $10 bettor at sites like DraftKings Sportsbook. It's perfect for anyone figuring out where to bet on the PGA Championship and which PGA Championship promo codes to target. You can only see the picks and full parlay by heading to SportsLine.

Top 2025 PGA Championship parlay, PGA Tour picks

For PGA Championship 2025, one of the picks featured in Cohen's eight-leg PGA Tour parlay is Joaquin Niemann to finish top 20 for a +140 payout in our DraftKings parlay (you can also find that price at Caesars). The Chilean has never won or even recorded a top-15 finish at any major, but he's done lots of winning recently in other tournaments. He has three victories over his last seven starts dating back to mid-February. The bar of notching a top-20 is much lower than winning, and Niemann has placed in the top 20 in nine of his last 12 tournaments, which includes events on both the PGA Tour and European Tour.

Niemann has also shown great improvement at Quail Hollow over his career, which began unfavorably when he missed the cut at his first appearance there. However, he then placed 38th in his next event at the course before finishing 18th at his last start there in 2021. He's shot par or better in each of his last seven rounds at the Charlotte golf course, as his increased comfortability is apparent. Those waiting for a breakthrough at a major for Niemann may finally get their wish this week as a top-20 finish for him could be a standalone golf bet or a part of a winning PGA Championship parlay. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

Cohen is also backing Viktor Hovland to finish in the top 10, a prop that returns +400 at DraftKings. Hovland has been inconsistent in 2025, missing four cuts over a five-tournament stretch early in the season. He fortunately regained his form, and captured a win at the 2025 Valspar Championship.

Hovland is currently ranked No. 11 in the Official World Golf Ranking and recently posted a solid T21 finish at the 2025 Masters. He's also shown remarkable consistency at the PGA Championship, making the cut in all five of his appearances. He's been outstanding during the PGA Championship in the past two years, finishing third at Valhalla in 2024 and T2 at Oak Hill in 2023. See the rest of the picks in Cohen's PGA Tour parlay here.

How to make $1 million PGA Tour parlay picks

Cohen has also picked his outright winner and has made seven other PGA Tour prop picks for his 2025 PGA Championship parlay that pays more than $1.1 million on just a $10 bet. You can only see the picks and the full parlay at SportsLine.

So, who will win the 2025 PGA Championship, and what combination of PGA Tour props could unlock a $1.1 million payday on just a $10 bet? Visit SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's weekly $1 million PGA Tour parlay and picks for PGA Championship 2025, all from the golf expert who has called eight outright winners since 2023 and find out.