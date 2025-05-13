Over his last 24 major starts, Jon Rahm has placed in the top 10 in half of them. That includes two major wins, but it also includes two missed cuts, both of which came at the PGA Championship. Quail Hollow Club will host the 2025 PGA Championship starting on Thursday, and the Spaniard doesn't have the best history with the North Carolina course. He has played it twice before, with a missed cut in one start and a 58th-place finish in the other, so what should you make of Rahm in your 2025 PGA Championship predictions?

Rahm is one of several golfers in the 2025 PGA Championship field seeking a third major championship, a list that also includes Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. Can Rahm overcome his course history and recent results at this major by rising up the 2025 PGA Championship leaderboard? Before locking in your 2025 PGA Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

2025 PGA Championship predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

One shocker the model is calling at the PGA Championship 2025: Xander Schauffele, the defending champion and a two-time major winner, barely cracks the top 10 of the leaderboard. Schauffele broke through for his first major title at the PGA Championship in 2024, beating DeChambeau by one stroke. He went on to win the Open Championship at Royal Troon last July, but he hasn't tasted victory since.

Schauffele dealt with a rib injury early in 2025 that caused him to miss two months of action. The 31-year-old has recorded just one top-10 finish this season, and he's been widely inconsistent off the tee, which will be a major issue at a course like Quail Hollow. Schauffele enters the 2025 PGA Championship ranked 158th in driving accuracy (54.17%) and 162nd in strokes gained: off the tee (-0.439). He also ranks outside the top 150 in scoring average (71.04), scrambling (55.80%) and one-putt percentage (38.19%). Schauffele is going off at 19-1 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The model has also locked in its projection for Rory McIlroy, a five-time major winner and the newest Grand Slam champion. McIlroy has had plenty of success at Quail Hollow throughout his career. He has finished on top of the leaderboard four times at Quail Hollow, while also recording a runner-up finish and four other top-10 finishes.

McIlroy has won the PGA Championship twice in his career, and he has been in strong form thus far in 2025. He ranks in the top 10 in several important statistical categories, including stories gained: total (2.319), strokes gained: off the tee (0.855), scoring average (68.96) and putting average (1.690). McIlroy's familiarity with the course, coupled with his recent play, is a big reason why he's among the top favorites to win the 2025 PGA Championship.

Meanwhile, the model has examined Scottie Scheffler's chances of winning his first major outside of Augusta National. He began the year underperforming by his standards, notching just two top 10s over his first five starts. But Scheffler has returned to form since then with four straight top 10s, highlighted by a record performance at the Byron Nelson. Scheffler tied the all-time PGA Tour record by shooting a 253 as he'll enter the 2025 PGA Championship with momentum, but also looking for his first major success outside of the Masters.

Scheffler has made the cut in 18 of his last 19 major starts, with the one missed cut coming at the PGA Championship in 2022. He does have top 10s in back-to-back starts at the major since then, but he also doesn't have the best course history at Quail Hollow. Scheffler has yet to play an official PGA event at the course but he was a part of the winning U.S. Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow. However, Scheffler may have had the feeling of one who contributes nothing to a group project but still gets an "A" as he went winless across his four matches, despite being the No. 1 player in the world at the event. See the full PGA Championship projections from the model here.

2025 PGA Championship odds, favorites

