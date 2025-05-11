As one of two majors that invites all past winners, the 2025 PGA Championship field features several golfers that many fans may have forgotten about. Y.E. Yang, Jason Dufner, Rich Beem and John Daly are some of the past champions from yesteryear expected to tee off when Quail Hollow hosts the PGA Championship 2025 starting on Thursday, May 15. More recent winners include Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and the defending champion in Xander Schauffele. The latter is looking to become the third back-to-back winner in the stroke play era, while Koepka is seeking to become the fourth golfer to win four PGA Championships. Scottie Scheffler is the +450 favorite in the 2025 PGA Championship odds. Before locking in your 2025 PGA Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 14 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters, its fourth Masters in a row, and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

2025 PGA Championship predictions for Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

One shocker the model is calling at the PGA Championship 2025: Xander Schauffele, the defending champion and a two-time major winner, barely cracks the top 10 of the leaderboard. Schauffele broke through for his first major title at the PGA Championship in 2024, beating DeChambeau by one stroke. He went on to win the Open Championship at Royal Troon last July, but he hasn't tasted victory since.

Schauffele dealt with a rib injury early in 2025 that caused him to miss two months of action. The 31-year-old has recorded just one top-10 finish this season, and he's been widely inconsistent off the tee, which will be a major issue at a course like Quail Hollow. Schauffele enters the 2025 PGA Championship ranked 158th in driving accuracy (54.17%) and 162nd in strokes gained: off the tee (-0.439). He also ranks outside the top 150 in scoring average (71.04), scrambling (55.80%) and one-putt percentage (38.19%). Schauffele is going off at 19-1 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The model has also locked in its projection for Rory McIlroy, a five-time major winner and the newest Grand Slam champion. McIlroy has racked up 29 career victories on the PGA Tour, including three wins in 2025. He has been red-hot in recent weeks and will enter Quail Hollow full of confidence.

Quail Hollow is a course that seems to fit McIlroy's eye to perfection. He's finished on top of the leaderboard four times at Quail Hollow, while also recording a runner-up finish and four other top-10 finishes there. McIlroy's familiarity with the course, coupled with his recent play, is a big reason why he's among the top favorites to win the 2025 PGA Championship.

Meanwhile, the model has examined Scottie Scheffler's chances of winning his first major outside of Augusta National. Scheffler missed the first month of the PGA Tour season following hand surgery and was a bit inconsistent when he returned to the course. He notched top 10s in just two of his first five starts before finding the form which led to a historic 2024 season. Scheffler has recorded top 10s in each of his last four tournaments, including three top 5s and a win in his last event at the Byron Nelson.

For all of his dominance over the last few years, Scheffler still has yet to win a major tournament outside of Augusta National. He's been close at the PGA Championship, with four top 10s over his last five appearances. However, that one outlier was a missed cut in 2022, which is his only missed cut over his last 18 major tournaments. Scheffler has yet to play Quail Hollow in an official event, with his only appearance there being a part of the winning U.S. Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup, where Scheffler went 0-3-1 in overall play. See the full PGA Championship projections from the model here.

2025 PGA Championship odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +480

Bryson Dechambeau +1000

Ludvig Aberg +1900

Xander Schauffele +1900

Jon Rahm +2000

Collin Morikawa +2100

Justin Thomas +2100

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Viktor Hovland +3400

Jordan Spieth +4100

Brooks Koepka +4400

Tommy Fleetwood +4400

Patrick Cantlay +4400

Will Zalatoris +4600

Hideki Matsuyama +4800

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Tom Kim +5500

Shane Lowry +6500

Jason Day +6500

Russell Henley +6500

Patrick Reed +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Dustin Johnson +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Sahith Theegala +7500

Min Woo Lee +8000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Corey Conners +8500

Cameron Young +9000

Brian Harman +9000

Davis Thompson +9000

Cameron Smith +9500

Wyndham Clark +9500

Sepp Straka +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Max Homa +11000

Robert MacIntyre +12000

Nicolai Hojgaard +12000

Tony Finau +14000

Sam Burns +15000

Adam Scott +15000

Rickie Fowler +15000

Billy Horschel +16000

Dean Burmester +16000

Taylor Pendrith +16000

Talor Gooch +16000

Byeong Hun An +16000

Keegan Bradley +17000

Thomas Detry +17000

Stephan Jaeger +19000

Aaron Rai +19000

Nick Dunlap +19000

Keita Nakajima +19000

Harris English +19000

Rasmus Hojgaard +19000

Cameron Davis +19000

Matt McCarty +19000

Nick Taylor +19000

Davis Riley +19000