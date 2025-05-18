Despite his overall dominance in recent years, Scottie Scheffler entered the 2025 PGA Championship still looking for his first career major win outside of Augusta. He is now 18 holes away from picking one up as he enters Sunday atop the 2025 PGA Championship leaderboard at 11-under. He shot a blistering third-round 65 on Saturday to put himself in control of the year's second major, but a hungry group of contenders is lurking heading into Sunday at Quail Hollow.

Veteran Alex Noren shot a 66 on Saturday to move into solo second at 8-under. J.T. Boston and Davis Riley, a pair of Americans still looking for their first top-10 in a major, are tied for third at 7-under. The latest 2025 PGA Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Scheffler as the -450 favorite (risk $450 to win $100), while Noren is second on the PGA odds board at +1800. Before locking in any 2025 PGA Championship Sunday picks, be sure to see the 2025 PGA Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 14 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters (its fourth Masters in a row) and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now that three rounds are in the books at the 2025 PGA Championship, SportsLine simulated the final round 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2025 PGA Championship leaderboard.

Top 2025 PGA Championship predictions

One surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 PGA Championship: Noren, who is coming off a sizzling third-round 66 to enter Sunday in solo second, struggles down the stretch and falls out of the top three. He's one of the 2025 PGA Championship Sunday favorites to avoid. Noren, a 42-year-old Swedish golfer who played at Oklahoma State, is playing in just his second event of the season after sustaining an injury in Maui when preparing for The Sentry.

He returned last week for the Truist Championship and started strong with a 67 and a 68. He shot a pair of 72s over the weekend, however, to fade outside the top 50. Lacking any PGA wins or top-five major finishes, there isn't much evidence that Noren can move forward at the top of a leaderboard that includes Scheffler, Rahm and DeChambeau. See who else to fade at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 PGA Championship picks

The model is targeting a longshot who is more than five shots off the lead but is set to surge into contention on Sunday. Anyone who backs this golfer could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA Championship picks here.

So, who will win the PGA Championship 2025, and which longshot will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2025 PGA Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 14 golf majors, including four straight Masters.

2025 PGA Championship odds, Sunday contenders

See full PGA Championship 2025 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler -450

Alex Noren +1800

Jon Rahm +2200

J.T. Poston +3000

Bryson DeChambeau +3300

Davis Riley +4000

Jhonattan Vegas +5000

Si Woo Kim +5500

Tony Finau +11000

Keegan Bradley +12000

Matt Fitzpatrick +11000

Matthieu Pavon +27000

Adam Scott +30000

Garrick Higgo +50000

Matt Wallace +50000

Joe Highsmith +60000