Scottie Scheffler has never won a major other than the Masters, but that very well could change on Sunday. Scheffler is 11 under and in solo first on the 2025 PGA Championship leaderboard entering Round 4 after shooting a third-round 65 on Saturday, the lowest score of any golfer in Round 3. Alex Noren (-8), J.T. Poston (-7), Davis Riley (-6), Jhonattan Vegas (-6), Jon Rahm (-6) and Si Woo Kim (-6) are the only golfers within five strokes of Scheffler.

Top 2025 PGA Championship predictions

One surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 PGA Championship: Noren, who is in solo second and the only golfer within three strokes of Scheffler entering Round 4, struggles and falls out of the top three. He's one of the 2025 PGA Championship Sunday favorites to avoid. Outside of Scheffler, nobody played as well as Noren in Round 3 as he shot a 66 to vault into second.

The veteran Swedish golfer, however, doesn't have any track record of finishing well in PGA majors. He's never recorded a top-five major finish and hasn't been in the top 10 since 2017. Catching Scheffler, who has been extremely steady at Quail Hollow this weekend, is enough of a challenge, but he also has big names like Rahm and DeChambeau not far behind who could pass him as well.

How to make 2025 PGA Championship picks

2025 PGA Championship odds, Sunday contenders

Scottie Scheffler -450

Alex Noren +1800

Jon Rahm +2200

J.T. Poston +3000

Bryson DeChambeau +3300

Davis Riley +4000

Jhonattan Vegas +5000

Si Woo Kim +5500

Tony Finau +11000

Keegan Bradley +12000

Matt Fitzpatrick +11000

Matthieu Pavon +27000

Adam Scott +30000

Garrick Higgo +50000

Matt Wallace +50000

Joe Highsmith +60000