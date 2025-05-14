The 2025 PGA Championship returns to Quail Hollow in Charlotte for the second major of the golf season. This North Carolina course last hosted in 2017 when Justin Thomas won by two strokes, and as luck would have it for J.T., he's playing some of his best golf of the last few years entering this edition of the tournament.

As a course the PGA Tour visits each year -- usually for the Truist Championship -- there is far more familiarity with Quail Hollow than most PGA Championship host venues. Players and fans both know what to expect across all 18 holes, and there is for more data with a large sample size available to help bettors figure out which players have an advantage based on their past performances.

That has been one of the leading discussion points for those making picks or looking to place bets on the PGA Championship. Thomas (18-1) having won here in 2017 and playing the best golf we've seen from him since his last major win at this event in 2022 make him a trendy pick. His odds have climbed to fourth on the board with the week of festivities beginning.

Despite J.T.'s success, there is no one who loves Quail Hollow more than Rory McIlroy, who has won four times in Charlotte, including a dominant performance in last year's Wells Fargo Championship. With McIlroy finally snapping his major drought -- doing so at the Masters to complete the career grand slam -- he is not only in great form, he has finally freed himself from the burden of wondering when he will break through again at a major event. That makes McIlroy (5-1) one of the two clear favorites alongside Scottie Scheffler (5-1), who just put forth a historic performance in his last start to win his first event of the season at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Scheffler is one of the few players in the field without a notable history at Quail Hollow given he's never never played a stroke play on the course. His only appearance in Charlotte came as part of the United States' 2022 Presidents Cup team. Whether that lacking familiarity will be to his detriment -- given most of the top names in the field play the Truist annually -- remains to be seen. It's possible the world's No. 1 golfer will be unbothered by facing relatively new terrain as he looks to pick up his third major (first outside Augusta, Georgia).

Rounding out the top of the oddsboard is Bryson DeChambeau (8-1), who is looking to bounce back from a disappointing Masters Sunday to win his second major in three starts. No one has played better golf more consistently in majors over the last two years than DeChambeau, who has top 10s in four of the past five appearances, including a win at the last major held in the state of North Carolina, the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

Let's take a look at the complete oddsboard 2025 PGA Championship with some extreme long shots from the team of PGA professionals in the field -- including, yes, Michael Block (2000-1). Be sure to watch the PGA Championship entirely Thursday-Friday on fubo (Try for free) and Saturday-Sunday on CBS, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

2025 PGA Championship odds

Odds via BetMGM