The 2025 PGA Championship features a surprising leaderboard heading into the weekend, headlined by 36-hole leader Jhonattan Vegas. He is the first Venezuelan to hold the lead or co-lead in a major championship. Despite some unfamiliar names at the top of the leaderboard, two-time major champion Scottie Scheffler is only three shots off the lead. The reigning FedEx Cup Champion is the +210 favorite (risk $100 to win $210) in the 2025 PGA Championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Bryson DeChambeau (+850) is the only other golfer with single-digit odds.

DeChambeau is five shots behind Vegas heading into the third round. Si Woo Kim (+1200), Matt Fitzpatrick (+1200) and Matthieu Pavon (+3500) are in a three-way tie for second place at 6 under. The first tee times in Round 3 come at 8:15 a.m. ET on Saturday. Before locking in any 2025 PGA Championship weekend picks, be sure to see the 2025 PGA Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 14 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters (its fourth Masters in a row) and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Top 2025 PGA Championship predictions

One surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 PGA Championship: Jhonattan Vegas, the leader and one of the top favorites, struggles and barely cracks the top five. He's one of the 2025 PGA Championship weekend favorites to avoid. Vegas is coming off rounds of 64-70, becoming the 16th player to hold the outright lead after the first and second rounds of a PGA Championship.

The 40-year-old had never posted consecutive under-par rounds in 16 previous major championship starts, and he has never finished inside the top 20 at a major. Vegas only has one top-10 finish in 11 PGA Tour starts this season. The model does not have Vegas remaining at the top of the leaderboard throughout the weekend, recommending other PGA Championship bets instead. See who else to fade at SportsLine.

Another surprise: McIlroy, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. McIlroy fought back into contention in the second round before a rough back nine slowed his progress. He wound up barely making the cut this week following his win at the Masters last month.

McIlroy has plenty of firepower to make a run across the final 36 holes, especially since his driving distance gives him an advantage over the field. He is also playing with less pressure after completing the career grand slam, and he knows how to move up a leaderboard. The model has him finishing near the top on Sunday, making him an enticing wager at his longshot price. See who else to back at SportsLine.

2025 PGA Championship odds, weekend contenders

Scottie Scheffler +210

Bryson DeChambeau +850

Jhonattan Vegas +1200

Matt Fitzpatrick +1200

Si Woo Kim +1200

Max Homa +1800

Jon Rahm +2500

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Matthieu Pavon +3500

Denny McCarthy +4000

Rory McIlroy +4000

J.T. Poston +4500

Alex Smalley +5000

Viktor Hovland +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5000

Ryan Fox +5000