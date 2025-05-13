The second major of the PGA Tour season is on tap with the 2025 PGA Championship set to tee off Thursday, May 15. For the second time since 2017, the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte will serve as the 2025 PGA Championship course. The 2025 PGA Championship field is headlined by the top two players in the Official World Golf Ranking, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Scheffler and McIlroy are +500 (risk $100 to win $500) co-favorites in the latest 2025 PGA Championship odds. Defending champion Xander Schauffele comes in at +1200. Other top 2025 PGA Championship contenders include Bryson DeChambeau (+1000), Ludvig Aberg (+1200), Collin Morikawa (+1400), and Jon Rahm (+1800). The total 2024 PGA Championship purse was $18.5 million, and the 2025 total is expected to exceed that number. The winner will once again receive 750 FedEx Cup points.

With another massive purse on the line, it is imperative to nail your One and Done picks at the 2025 PGA Championship. Should you back Scheffler or McIlroy? Or would it make more sense to target a sleeper pick like Hideki Matsuyama (+3000) or Jordan Spieth (+4000)?

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 14 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters (its fourth Masters in a row) and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

McClure has been nailing his One and Done picks for the last two years, correctly calling Nick Taylor's epic win at the RBC Canadian Open as well as Scottie Scheffler's and Jon Rahm's victories as the Masters. This season, McClure nailed Ludvig Aberg's win at the Genesis Invitational, then correctly called Rory McIlroy's triumph at the Masters. Anyone who followed his picks could have received a huge bump in their OAD pool's standings.

McClure has dialed in on the 2025 PGA Championship golf tournament and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions.

One of McClure's top One and Done picks for the 2025 PGA Championship is Bryson DeChambeau (+1000). The 31-year-old is known for his length off the tee, but he has also been one of the top players in the world in major championships over the last calendar year. DeChambeau has finished T6 or better in four of his last five starts in majors, including a win at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

In 2024, DeChambeau also finished T6 at the Masters and was the runner-up at the PGA Championship, finishing one stroke behind Xander Schauffele. He entered the final round of the 2025 Masters in the final pairing with eventual winner Rory McIlroy, but ultimately finished T5. McClure is once again projecting DeChambeau to be in contention until the end at the 2025 PGA Championship. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2025 PGA Championship One and Done picks who has major championship pedigree and is a 40-1 longshot. This player has won multiple majors and has the ability to win any tournament he enters.

The 2025 PGA Championship features top contenders and strategic One and Done considerations.