Rory McIlroy broke through with his first Masters victory last month, becoming the sixth golfer to complete the career grand slam. He will try to keep the calendar grand slam alive when he plays in the 2025 PGA Championship beginning on Thursday, May 15. Quail Hollow Club will host the second major of the season for the second time, and McIlroy won his maiden title there in 2010. He is a +500 co-favorite with Scottie Scheffler in the 2025 PGA Championship odds, while Bryson DeChambeau is 10-1.

Scheffler posted an eight-stroke win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, equaling the PGA Tour 72-hole scoring record.

2025 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2025: Xander Schauffele, the defending champion and a two-time major winner, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. Schauffele has racked up nine career wins on the PGA Tour and has made the cut in 62 consecutive tournaments the longest such streak since Tiger Woods' historic run (142 straight) from 1998 to 2005.

However, Schauffele has recorded just one top-10 finish this season after dealing with rib injury earlier in the year. The 31-year-old has struggled mightily with a putter in his hands, ranking 142nd in putting average (1.772), 156th in one-putt percentage (38.19%) and 161st in strokes gained: putting (-0.475). He's also been ineffective off the tee, ranking 148th in total driving (228) and 162nd in strokes gained: off the tee (-0.439). He's not a strong pick to win it all, and there are far better values in the 2025 PGA Championship field.

Another surprise: Joaquin Niemann, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Niemann was recently added to the U.S. Open field, so he is now set to play in all of this year's majors. The 26-year-old won his third title of the season in Mexico City at the end of April, taking home the title by three strokes.

He has never won a major championship, but he has 18 professional wins and has been getting closer in the biggest tournaments. Niemann has made the cut in 15 of his last 17 majors, including a T29 finish at the Masters in April. He has cracked the top 40 in three of his last four appearances in the PGA Championship, and the model has identified him as a valuable longshot. See who else to pick here.

2025 PGA Championship odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +500

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Xander Schauffele +1200

Collin Morikawa +1400

Jon Rahm +1800

Justin Thomas +2000

Brooks Koepka +2000

Viktor Hovland +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Tyrrell Hatton +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Joaquin Niemann +35000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Will Zalatoris +4000

Corey Conners +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Cameron Smith +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Tony Finau +4500

Cameron Young +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Jason Day +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Justin Rose +5500

Tom Kim +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

Max Homa +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Matt Fitzpatrick +6000

Dustin Johnson +6000

Akhshay Bhatia +6500

Byeong-Hun An +6600

Patrick Reed +7500

Si Woo Kim +8000

Talor Gooch +8000

Nick Dunlap +8000

Adam Scott +10000

Keegan Bradley +12500

Brian Harman +12500

Rickie Fowler +12500

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Tiger Woods +15000

Cam Davis +15000

Nicolai Hojgaard +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Harris English +15000

Doug Ghim +17500

Keith Mitchell +17500

Denny McCarthy +20000

Lucas Glover +20000

Eric Cole +20000

Jake Knapp +20000