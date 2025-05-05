The second major of the year will begin on Thursday, May 15 when the 2025 PGA Championship gets underway at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. This will mark the second time since 2017 that Quail Hollow has hosted the PGA Championship. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are the PGA Championship favorites at +500 (risk $100 to win $500) in the latest 2025 PGA Championship odds. Should you back Scheffler or McIlroy to defeat the 2025 PGA Championship field, or should you target a longshot like Jordan Spieth (40-1) or Jason Day (55-1)? Before locking in any 2025 PGA Championship picks of your own, or entering any 2025 PGA Championship DFS picks on sites like FanDuel, DraftKings, and PrizePicks, be sure to see the early golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 14 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters (its fourth Masters in a row) and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now that the 2025 PGA Championship field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2025 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2025: Collin Morikawa (14-1), a two-time major winner, including being the 2020 PGA champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. Morikawa is coming off a 14th-place tie at the Masters, marking the third straight major tournament he failed to place in the top 10. This ties the longest drought of his career, and he's failed to even crack the top 25 in two of his last three PGA Championship starts.

Quail Hollow checks in at over 7,500 yards, making it the sixth-longest course in the 2025 PGA Tour season. That length could be an issue for Morikawa, who ranks just 163rd (out of 183 qualified golfers) in driving distance. Morikawa is also struggling in the short game, as once he steps foot onto the green, he ranks just 128th in total putting. It's been 18 months since Morikawa won any event on any tour, and the model isn't high on his prospects for the 2025 PGA Championship.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, a 20-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Thomas is no stranger to success on the major championship stage, and has two PGA Championship wins already on his career resume. The former Alabama standout also recently won the RBC Heritage, a signature event that featured an elite field.

Thomas is currently sitting at No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking. In 2025, he has five top-10 finishes, and ranks highly in several key metrics. Thomas ranks fourth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (1.559), seventh in strokes gained on approach (0.852), and 10th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.100). At 20-1 odds at a course and tournament where he's had previous success, he could hold value for 2025 PGA Championship bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2025 PGA Championship picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2025 PGA Championship, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 14 golf majors, including the last four Masters and three majors in 2024.

2025 PGA Championship odds, favorites

Get full 2025 PGA Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Scottie Scheffler +500

Rory McIlroy +500

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Xander Schauffele +1200

Collin Morikawa +1400

Jon Rahm +1800

Justin Thomas +2000

Brooks Koepka +2000

Viktor Hovland +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Tyrrell Hatton +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Joaquin Niemann +35000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Will Zalatoris +4000

Corey Conners +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Cameron Smith +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Tony Finau +4500

Cameron Young +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Jason Day +5500

Sahith Theegala +5500

Justin Rose +5500

Tom Kim +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

Max Homa +6000

Sam Burns +6000

Matt Fitzpatrick +6000

Dustin Johnson +6000

Akhshay Bhatia +6500

Byeong-Hun An +6600

Patrick Reed +7500

Si Woo Kim +8000

Talor Gooch +8000

Nick Dunlap +8000

Adam Scott +10000

Keegan Bradley +12500

Brian Harman +12500

Rickie Fowler +12500

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Tiger Woods +15000

Cam Davis +15000

Nicolai Hojgaard +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Harris English +15000

Doug Ghim +17500

Keith Mitchell +17500

Denny McCarthy +20000

Lucas Glover +20000

Eric Cole +20000

Jake Knapp +20000