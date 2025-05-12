The 2025 PGA Championship will take place at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte beginning on Thursday. The season's second major promises even more fireworks after a thrilling finish at the 2025 Masters. Rory McIlroy ended a nearly 10-year major drought and completed a career grand slam in a playoff against Justin Rose at Augusta National. Now, McIlroy (+470) will try to keep the momentum going, while Rose will look to build on a string of strong performances at majors. Rose has produced four top-10 finishes and hasn't finished worse than 13th in his last five PGA Championship starts, but he's still a surprising 90-1 longshot at Quail Hollow according to the latest 2025 PGA Championship odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Which 2025 PGA Championship longshots are worth a sprinkle this week on a golf course that has hosted 30 PGA Tour events since 1969?

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping 14 majors entering the weekend, including the 2025 Masters -- its fourth Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Now that the 2025 PGA Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot betting picks:

Patrick Cantlay (44-1)

The 33-year-old is currently ranked No. 14 in the Official World Golf Ranking and has ranked as high as No. 3 in the world in his career, making him one of the best players yet to win a major. That's a dubious distinction that his good friend Xander Schauffele managed to shake with a pair of major championship victories last year and Cantlay is the sort of talent that could kick down that door in a similar fashion.

He's an eight-time PGA Tour winner and he's made the cut in 28 of the 32 major championships that he's played. He's been top 25 in half of those major starts and has five top-10 finishes, including a t-3rd at the 2019 PGA Championship. Cantlay finished t-33rd in the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow after a five-year major championship layoff because of injuries and personal tragedy. He's also been top 30 in both of his Wells Fargo Championship starts at Quail Hollow. FanDuel currently offers the best price on Cantlay to win.

Tyrrell Hatton (50-1)

Hatton is also still chasing his first career major championship, but he's a 13-time winner worldwide and he's piled up six top-10 finishes in majors overall. He missed the cut at the 2017 PGA Championship but he's since experienced success at Quail Hollow, finishing t-3rd at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship there.

The 33-year-old Englishman was t-14th at the Masters last month and also scored a win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January on the DP World Tour. He's been top 25 in eight of his nine starts around the world this season and he ranks second on his tour this season by hitting 73.81% of greens in regulation. Once again, it's FanDuel offering the best 2025 PGA Championship odds on Hatton.

Justin Thomas (25-1)

Thomas won his first major championship at Quail Hollow in the 2017 PGA Championship and then added another PGA Championship victory at Southern Hills in 2022. However, he went nearly three years winless following that win before scoring his 16th PGA Tour win at the RBC Heritage last month.

Now he's all the way back up to No. 5 in the world rankings following a t-2nd last week in the Truist Championship. Thomas has a victory and two runner-up finishes in his last three starts and he's never finished worse than t-26th in six career starts at Quail Hollow. Despite his recent successes and his history at Quail Hollow, you can still get 25-1 on Thomas to win at Caesars.

