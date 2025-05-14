CHARLOTTE -- One month ago, less than 24 hours before the Masters began, a local radio station was incredulous reading through the nine most likely golfers to claim the green jacket. Some of the hosts raised eyebrows, while others lamented that only big names and betting favorites were among the selections in this space.
Well, your voices were heard, and for the 2025 PGA Championship, some seasoning has been added. Perhaps a little marinade. The selections were given an opportunity to chill overnight before being cooked hours before the 107th playing of this tournament for the Wanamaker Trophy.
To set the record straight, though, Rory McIlroy was chief among that list of nine players who could actually go out and win the Masters. Spoiler alert! He is on the short list of players who could win the PGA Championship, too. Why wouldn't he be? McIlroy has the most wins this season and the most wins at this golf course -- a total of four, including just last year.
Sometimes, it is easy to overthink predictions. It is similarly easy to try and be different. Simply acknowledging the dissidents, in this case, allowed us to fall into that trap.
However, when it comes to projecting major championship victories ... the last five have been, well, simple to figure out. An early deluge of rain at Quail Hollow Club may allow this PGA Championship to follow suit in terms of predictability,
McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele. Those four players possess the last five major championships. Those four players are the top four players. Those four players are among the nine who can win this golf tournament.
As far as the other five? Well, find out for yourself. There will be a little something for everyone.
2025 PGA Championship predictions, favorites
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
|1
|McIlroy ranks second behind Scheffler in terms of total strokes gained the last three months, but when you play a golf tournament on at Quail Hollow, he pulls up alongside the world No. 1 on the odds board. Dubbed "Rory McIlroy Country Club" by Jordan Spieth, Quail Hollow has been the playground at which McIlroy has been able to let his favorite toy (the driver) fly over the last decade plus. The Masters weight is off his shoulders, and many believe he will go on a run. I don't disagree, but I do wonder how he'll fare just one month removed from the high that was accomplishing a lifelong dream. Odds: 5-1
|2
|Scheffler arrives off a PGA Tour record performance in his win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and with his entire game in good order. The putter has transformed from a weakness into a legitimate strength and should only bolster his chances at capturing his third major championship. The lone knock on Scheffler entering this week is his lack of experience at Quail Hollow where all of the main contenders have experienced some sort of success, yet he will be teeing it up for the first time in a stroke-play event. Odds: 5-1
|3
|DeChambeau has been hammered in the betting market from opening at 11-1, and it makes sense when considering form, fit and initial price. He has factored in the final round in five of the last six majors on U.S. soil and arrives off his best iron performance since … his U.S. Open victory last summer. Quail Hollow calls for a long hitter who can hit a draw off the tee, and that has DeChambeau's name written all over it. He has three top-five finishes in his last four PGA Championship starts. Odds: 8-1
|4
|Schauffele is close to returning to the caliber of player that grabbed two major championships last year. He enters his first title defense with 12 straight top-20 finishes in majors and five straight top 10s ,including a T8 at the Masters. He drove the ball great at Augusta National, and a similar performance off the tee will be required if he is to continue his contention runs on this stage. The good news is he has has been stellar at this venue with runner-up results in 2023 and 2024. Odds: 22-1
|5
|It's time to put up or shut up for Rahm. How much longer can one tout 19 straight top-10 finishes on LIV Golf with a straight face? The two-time major champion is better than that -- he knows it, you know it, we all know it. This week, he reminds us of just that. Rahm has been driving the ball beautifully this year and while his iron play is down, his short game is currently operating at the highest clip of his career. Odds: 22-1
|6
|This time last year, Åberg was dealing with a knee injury that took him out of the PGA Tour's stop at Quail Hollow and hindered his chances at the PGA Championship. Now healthy, he has the game tailor made for this golf course and this golf tournament. The Swede's driving success will set him up for more major championship success, but it will be his iron play which will tell the tale of his week. If those clubs cooperate, he can become the first Swede to raise the Wanamaker Trophy. Odds: 25-1
|7
|Here come the eye rolls! Anyone could slot in here above Spieth, right?! Justin Thomas (a PGA champion at Quail Hollow in 2017), Collin Morikawa, Joaquin "the Dream" Niemann and Brooks Koepka all have better chances. Well, I say they don't! I'm buying the grand slam dream, and I suggest you do as well. Live a little! He may only have two wins since the 2017 Open, but I promise he is close as he has ever been entering this championship. Spieth's driving it like a stallion, hitting his irons with confidence and finally (finally!) showing some consistency on the greens. Odds: 60-1
|8
|A major champion with four top-10 finishes in his last five starts and a runner-up result the last time the PGA Championship was held at this venue. Don't overthink it: Reed can contend this week. After a couple down years in the ball-striking category, that skillset has roared back for Reed in 2025. His short game gives him an incredibly high floor, and this resurgence with the long clubs could give him an incredibly high ceiling. Odds: 60-1
|9
|The U.S. Ryder Cup captain will go as far as the putter will allow, but as we have seen over the last handful of years, that can be as far as the winner's circle. A winner in signature events and FedEx Cup Playoff events the last few seasons, the former PGA Championship winner has the look of adding another Wanamaker Trophy to his collection. There have been few better from tee to green the last three months. Odds: 125-1
