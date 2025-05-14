CHARLOTTE -- One month ago, less than 24 hours before the Masters began, a local radio station was incredulous reading through the nine most likely golfers to claim the green jacket. Some of the hosts raised eyebrows, while others lamented that only big names and betting favorites were among the selections in this space.

Well, your voices were heard, and for the 2025 PGA Championship, some seasoning has been added. Perhaps a little marinade. The selections were given an opportunity to chill overnight before being cooked hours before the 107th playing of this tournament for the Wanamaker Trophy.

To set the record straight, though, Rory McIlroy was chief among that list of nine players who could actually go out and win the Masters. Spoiler alert! He is on the short list of players who could win the PGA Championship, too. Why wouldn't he be? McIlroy has the most wins this season and the most wins at this golf course -- a total of four, including just last year.

Sometimes, it is easy to overthink predictions. It is similarly easy to try and be different. Simply acknowledging the dissidents, in this case, allowed us to fall into that trap.

However, when it comes to projecting major championship victories ... the last five have been, well, simple to figure out. An early deluge of rain at Quail Hollow Club may allow this PGA Championship to follow suit in terms of predictability,

McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele. Those four players possess the last five major championships. Those four players are the top four players. Those four players are among the nine who can win this golf tournament.

As far as the other five? Well, find out for yourself. There will be a little something for everyone.

2025 PGA Championship predictions, favorites

