The 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club saw 74 players make it to the weekend, but only one closed Sunday's final round hosting the 32-pound Wanamaker Trophy, the heaviest major championship hardware coming with the heaviest of expectations. Scottie Scheffler completed the second leg of his career grand slam sojourn winning the PGA Championship in dominant fashion by six strokes over Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Davis Riley.

The two-time Masters green jacket holder picked up a major championship victory outside Augusta, Georgia, for the first time in his career, soaring up the leaderboard Saturday and holding his position at the top Sunday in Charlotte. Scheffler has now won five straight tournaments when holding 54 hole leads and converted 10 of 16 such opportunities in his career (62.5%).

On top of raising the massive trophy and cementing his status as a generational golfer with his third major victory, Scheffler secured the biggest piece of the record $19 million purse offered by the PGA of America this week. That total sum is up $500,000 from 2024 and $1.5 million from 2023, showing the PGA of America is continuing to invest in its signature event.

Scheffler, the 2025 PGA champion, will receive $3.42 million with the second- and third-place finishers scheduled to combine for a similar sum. The top 32 on the leaderboard are all receiving six-figure pay days, while everyone that made the cut is guaranteed at least $23,420.

The PGA Championship purse has nearly doubled in size over the last decade as players battled for just under $10 million in prize money back in 2014. Now, this year's champion is taking home nearly one-third that sum for standing atop the field at Quail Hollow.

Let's take a look at the full purse and prize money breakdown from the PGA of America.

2025 PGA Championship prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $19 million

1st — $3,420,000 -- Scottie Scheffler

2nd — $2,052,000 -- Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Davis Riley ($1,418,667 each)

3rd — $1,292,000

4th — $912,000

5th — $760,000 -- J.T. Poston, Jhonattan Vegas, Taylor Pendrith ($694,700 each)

6th — $683,880

7th — $640,220

8th — $598,270 -- Ryan Gerard, Ben Griffin, Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick, Denny McCarthy, Jon Rahm, Joaquín Niemann, Si Woo Kim, Joe Highsmith ($454,781 each)

9th — $558,140

10th — $519,830

11th — $483,360

12th — $448,700

13th — $415,870

14th — $384,860

15th — $355,680

16th — $328,320

17th — $302,780 -- Alex Noren, Matt Wallace ($290,925 each)

18th — $279,070

19th — $257,180 -- Tony Finau, Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cam Davis, Corey Conners, Taylor Moore, Harry Hall, Beau Hossler, Aaron Rai ($193,442 each)

20th — $237,120

21st — $218,880

22nd — $202,460

23rd — $187,870

24th — $176,010

25th — $164,610

26th — $153,670

27th — $143,180

28th — $133,150 -- Viktor Hovland, Alex Smalley, Xander Schauffele, Ryan Fox, Marco Penge ($115,820 each)

29th — $123,570

30th — $114,450

31st — $107,160

32nd — $100,770

33rd — $95,300 - Thorbjørn Olesen, Maverick McNealy, Max Greyserman, Daniel Berger ($89,193 each)

34th — $90,740

35th — $87,100

36th — $83,630

37th — $80,260 -- J.J. Spaun, Richard Bland, Lucas Glover, Ryo Hisatsune ($75,423 each)

38th — $76,970

39th — $73,780

40th — $70,680

41st — $67,670 -- Matthieu Pavon, Tommy Fleetwood, Nico Echavarria, Nicolai Hojgaard, Michael Thorbojornsen, Eric Cole ($60,667 each)

42nd — $64,750

43rd — $61,920

44th — $59,190

45th — $56,540

46th — $53,990

47th — $51,530 -- Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy ($49,190 each)

48th — $49,160

49th — $46,880

50th — $44,690 -- Kevin Yu, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Tom McKibbin ($40,674 each)

51st — $42,590

52nd — $40,580

53rd — $38,670

54th — $36,840

55th — $35,110 -- Garrick Higgo, Chris Kirk, Michael Kim, Brian Campbell, Rafael Campos ($32,138 each)

56th — $33,470

57th — $31,920

58th — $30,640

59th — $29,550

60th — $28,640 -- Luke Donald, Max Homa, Brian Harman, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Stevens, David Puig, Justin Lower ($27,014 each)

61st — $27,910

62nd — $27,380

63rd — $26,920

64th — $26,490

65th — $26,080

66th — $25,680

67th — $25,290 -- Austin Eckroat, Sergio Garcia, Rasmus Hojgaard ($24,927 each)

68th — $24,920

69th — $24,570

70th — $24,240 -- Stephan Jaeger

71st — $23,940 -- Tom Kim

72nd — $23,740 -- Elvis Smylie, Bud Cauley ($23,655 each)

73rd — $23,570

74th — $23,420 -- Byeong Hun An