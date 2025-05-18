The 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club saw 74 players make it to the weekend, but only one closed Sunday's final round hosting the 32-pound Wanamaker Trophy, the heaviest major championship hardware coming with the heaviest of expectations. Scottie Scheffler completed the second leg of his career grand slam sojourn winning the PGA Championship in dominant fashion by six strokes over Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Davis Riley.
The two-time Masters green jacket holder picked up a major championship victory outside Augusta, Georgia, for the first time in his career, soaring up the leaderboard Saturday and holding his position at the top Sunday in Charlotte. Scheffler has now won five straight tournaments when holding 54 hole leads and converted 10 of 16 such opportunities in his career (62.5%).
On top of raising the massive trophy and cementing his status as a generational golfer with his third major victory, Scheffler secured the biggest piece of the record $19 million purse offered by the PGA of America this week. That total sum is up $500,000 from 2024 and $1.5 million from 2023, showing the PGA of America is continuing to invest in its signature event.
Scheffler, the 2025 PGA champion, will receive $3.42 million with the second- and third-place finishers scheduled to combine for a similar sum. The top 32 on the leaderboard are all receiving six-figure pay days, while everyone that made the cut is guaranteed at least $23,420.
The PGA Championship purse has nearly doubled in size over the last decade as players battled for just under $10 million in prize money back in 2014. Now, this year's champion is taking home nearly one-third that sum for standing atop the field at Quail Hollow.
Let's take a look at the full purse and prize money breakdown from the PGA of America.
2025 PGA Championship prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $19 million
1st — $3,420,000 -- Scottie Scheffler
2nd — $2,052,000 -- Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Davis Riley ($1,418,667 each)
3rd — $1,292,000
4th — $912,000
5th — $760,000 -- J.T. Poston, Jhonattan Vegas, Taylor Pendrith ($694,700 each)
6th — $683,880
7th — $640,220
8th — $598,270 -- Ryan Gerard, Ben Griffin, Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick, Denny McCarthy, Jon Rahm, Joaquín Niemann, Si Woo Kim, Joe Highsmith ($454,781 each)
9th — $558,140
10th — $519,830
11th — $483,360
12th — $448,700
13th — $415,870
14th — $384,860
15th — $355,680
16th — $328,320
17th — $302,780 -- Alex Noren, Matt Wallace ($290,925 each)
18th — $279,070
19th — $257,180 -- Tony Finau, Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cam Davis, Corey Conners, Taylor Moore, Harry Hall, Beau Hossler, Aaron Rai ($193,442 each)
20th — $237,120
21st — $218,880
22nd — $202,460
23rd — $187,870
24th — $176,010
25th — $164,610
26th — $153,670
27th — $143,180
28th — $133,150 -- Viktor Hovland, Alex Smalley, Xander Schauffele, Ryan Fox, Marco Penge ($115,820 each)
29th — $123,570
30th — $114,450
31st — $107,160
32nd — $100,770
33rd — $95,300 - Thorbjørn Olesen, Maverick McNealy, Max Greyserman, Daniel Berger ($89,193 each)
34th — $90,740
35th — $87,100
36th — $83,630
37th — $80,260 -- J.J. Spaun, Richard Bland, Lucas Glover, Ryo Hisatsune ($75,423 each)
38th — $76,970
39th — $73,780
40th — $70,680
41st — $67,670 -- Matthieu Pavon, Tommy Fleetwood, Nico Echavarria, Nicolai Hojgaard, Michael Thorbojornsen, Eric Cole ($60,667 each)
42nd — $64,750
43rd — $61,920
44th — $59,190
45th — $56,540
46th — $53,990
47th — $51,530 -- Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy ($49,190 each)
48th — $49,160
49th — $46,880
50th — $44,690 -- Kevin Yu, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Tom McKibbin ($40,674 each)
51st — $42,590
52nd — $40,580
53rd — $38,670
54th — $36,840
55th — $35,110 -- Garrick Higgo, Chris Kirk, Michael Kim, Brian Campbell, Rafael Campos ($32,138 each)
56th — $33,470
57th — $31,920
58th — $30,640
59th — $29,550
60th — $28,640 -- Luke Donald, Max Homa, Brian Harman, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Stevens, David Puig, Justin Lower ($27,014 each)
61st — $27,910
62nd — $27,380
63rd — $26,920
64th — $26,490
65th — $26,080
66th — $25,680
67th — $25,290 -- Austin Eckroat, Sergio Garcia, Rasmus Hojgaard ($24,927 each)
68th — $24,920
69th — $24,570
70th — $24,240 -- Stephan Jaeger
71st — $23,940 -- Tom Kim
72nd — $23,740 -- Elvis Smylie, Bud Cauley ($23,655 each)
73rd — $23,570
74th — $23,420 -- Byeong Hun An