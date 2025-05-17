The 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club saw 74 players make it to the weekend as the cut line ended up at 1 over thanks to some solid scoring conditions and light winds in Charlotte. Those players will begin truly chasing the 32-pound Wanamaker Trophy on Moving Day, the heaviest of the major championship trophies coming with the heaviest of expectations.

With an extremely condensed leaderboard, there are numerous players who will feel they have a legitimate chance to hoist that hardware on Sunday afternoon if they can put together some great golf on the weekend.

On top of raising the massive trophy and achieving status as a major champion, players are also looking to secure their piece of the record $19 million prize purse being offered by the PGA of America this week. That sum is up $500,000 from 2024 and $1.5 million from 2023 showing the PGA of America is continuing to invest in its signature event.

The 2025 PGA champion will receiver $3.42 million, while both second and third place will take home over $1 million. The top 32 on the leaderboard will all receive six-figure pay days, while everyone that made the cut is guaranteed at least $23,420. Last year, Xander Schauffele took home $3.3 million for his win at Valhalla.

The PGA Championship purse has nearly doubled in size over the last decade as players battled for just under $10 million in prize money back in 2014. Now, this year's champion will take home nearly one-third that sum for standing atop the field at Quail Hollow by Sunday evening.

Let's take a look at the full purse and prize money breakdown from the PGA of America.

Watch the PGA Championship on Saturday and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

2025 PGA Championship prize money, purse, payouts

Total purse: $19 million

1st — $3,420,000

2nd — $2,052,000

3rd — $1,292,000

4th — $912,000

5th — $760,000

6th — $683,880

7th — $640,220

8th — $598,270

9th — $558,140

10th — $519,830

11th — $483,360

12th — $448,700

13th — $415,870

14th — $384,860

15th — $355,680

16th — $328,320

17th — $302.780

18th — $279,070

19th — $257,180

20th — $237,120

21st — $218,880

22nd — $202,460

23rd — $187,870

24th — $176,010

25th — $164,610

26th — $153,670

27th — $143,180

28th — $133,150

29th — $123,570

30th — $114,450

31st — $107,160

32nd — $100,770

33rd — $95,300

34th — $90,740

35th — $87,100

36th — $83,630

37th — $80,260

38th — $76,970

39th — $73,780

40th — $70,680

41st — $67,670

42nd — $64,750

43rd — $61,920

44th — $59,190

45th — $56,540

46th — $53,990

47th — $51,530

48th — $49,160

49th — $46,880

50th — $44,690

51st — $42,590

52nd — $40,580

53rd — $38,670

54th — $36,840

55th — $35,110

56th — $33,470

57th — $31,920

58th — $30,640

59th — $29,550

60th — $28,640

61st — $27,910

62nd — $27,380

63rd — $26,920

64th — $26,490

65th — $26,080

66th — $25,680

67th — $25,290

68th — $24,920

69th — $24,570

70th — $24,240

71st — $23,940

72nd — $23,740

73rd — $23,570

74th — $23,420