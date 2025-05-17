The 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club saw 74 players make it to the weekend as the cut line ended up at 1 over thanks to some solid scoring conditions and light winds in Charlotte. Those players will begin truly chasing the 32-pound Wanamaker Trophy on Moving Day, the heaviest of the major championship trophies coming with the heaviest of expectations.
With an extremely condensed leaderboard, there are numerous players who will feel they have a legitimate chance to hoist that hardware on Sunday afternoon if they can put together some great golf on the weekend.
On top of raising the massive trophy and achieving status as a major champion, players are also looking to secure their piece of the record $19 million prize purse being offered by the PGA of America this week. That sum is up $500,000 from 2024 and $1.5 million from 2023 showing the PGA of America is continuing to invest in its signature event.
The 2025 PGA champion will receiver $3.42 million, while both second and third place will take home over $1 million. The top 32 on the leaderboard will all receive six-figure pay days, while everyone that made the cut is guaranteed at least $23,420. Last year, Xander Schauffele took home $3.3 million for his win at Valhalla.
The PGA Championship purse has nearly doubled in size over the last decade as players battled for just under $10 million in prize money back in 2014. Now, this year's champion will take home nearly one-third that sum for standing atop the field at Quail Hollow by Sunday evening.
Let's take a look at the full purse and prize money breakdown from the PGA of America.
Watch the PGA Championship on Saturday and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.
2025 PGA Championship prize money, purse, payouts
Total purse: $19 million
1st — $3,420,000
2nd — $2,052,000
3rd — $1,292,000
4th — $912,000
5th — $760,000
6th — $683,880
7th — $640,220
8th — $598,270
9th — $558,140
10th — $519,830
11th — $483,360
12th — $448,700
13th — $415,870
14th — $384,860
15th — $355,680
16th — $328,320
17th — $302.780
18th — $279,070
19th — $257,180
20th — $237,120
21st — $218,880
22nd — $202,460
23rd — $187,870
24th — $176,010
25th — $164,610
26th — $153,670
27th — $143,180
28th — $133,150
29th — $123,570
30th — $114,450
31st — $107,160
32nd — $100,770
33rd — $95,300
34th — $90,740
35th — $87,100
36th — $83,630
37th — $80,260
38th — $76,970
39th — $73,780
40th — $70,680
41st — $67,670
42nd — $64,750
43rd — $61,920
44th — $59,190
45th — $56,540
46th — $53,990
47th — $51,530
48th — $49,160
49th — $46,880
50th — $44,690
51st — $42,590
52nd — $40,580
53rd — $38,670
54th — $36,840
55th — $35,110
56th — $33,470
57th — $31,920
58th — $30,640
59th — $29,550
60th — $28,640
61st — $27,910
62nd — $27,380
63rd — $26,920
64th — $26,490
65th — $26,080
66th — $25,680
67th — $25,290
68th — $24,920
69th — $24,570
70th — $24,240
71st — $23,940
72nd — $23,740
73rd — $23,570
74th — $23,420