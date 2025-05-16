The 2025 PGA Championship has not started the way most expected. Jhonattan Vegas (-7) will enter Round 2 atop the leaderboard, while on the other end of the spectrum, none of the pre-tournament favorites are among the top 19. Vegas will look to back up his spectacular 64 in the morning wave Friday as he tees off at 9:01 a.m. ET

Scottie Scheffler (-2) is the closest big stars sitting T20, and he will not begin his second round until 1:47 p.m., which could lean to more firm play. Joining him in that star-studded tee time once again are Rory McIlroy (+3) and Xander Schauffele (+1), both of whom have work to do just to make the weekend. Viktor Hovland joins Scheffler at 2 under; the Norwegian will tee off at 8:22 a.m. alongside Bryson DeChambeau (E), who will be looking to make a big move to get into contention for the weekend.

With a lot of surprises and long shots on top of the first round leaderboard, the second round figures to be fascinating. We'll find out which of the leaders has some staying power into the weekend, who falls off the pace and which of the big names has a bounce back performance in them to get into the conversation heading into Saturday.

Below you can find all of the tee times and groupings for Friday's second round at Quail Hollow.

All times below Eastern

PGA Championship Round 2 tee times, Friday groupings

No. 1 tee

7 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin

7:11 a.m. — Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis

7:22 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman

7:33 a.m. — Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, J.J. Spaun

7:44 a.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester

7:55 a.m. — Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai

8:06 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Mattieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith

8:17 a.m. — Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Patton Kizzire, Matt McCarty

8:28 a.m. — Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland

8:39 a.m. — Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel

8:50 a.m. — Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, Matt Wallace

9:01 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell

9:12 a.m. — Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, John Keefer

12:20 p.m. — John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox

12:41 p.m. — Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power

12:52 p.m. — Max McGreevy, Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka

1:03 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

1:14 p.m. — Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

1:25 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:36 p.m. — Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard

1:47 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1:58 p.m. — Tony Finau, Nicolai Højgaard, Max Greyserman

2:09 p.m. — Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

2:20 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

2:31 p.m. — John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer

2:42 p.m. — Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower

No. 10 tee