The 2025 PGA Championship is still led by Jhonattan Vegas through 36 holes with the weekend approaching; however, his advantage has been whittled down to just a pair of shots with Moving Day ahead Saturday at Quail Hollow. What else has changed is the makeup of the leaderboard behind him as some of the game's best players began making a move Friday to position themselves for what should be a fascinating third round.

Scottie Scheffler headlines that list at 5 under, three off Vegas' pace, and he is inching closer to being the favorite over the field sitting 11/5 to win at DraftKings.

Just ahed of Scheffler is Si Woo Kim at 6 under. He and Max Homa (-5) both shot 64s to match the best round of the week and climb into contention. Bryson DeChambeau lurks five off the pace at 3 under for the championship with Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland all at 2 under. Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele both made the cut on the number; they will need to make a run from nine back of the leader Saturday morning to have even an outside chance entering Sunday's final round. All will have their sights set on Vegas' 8 under, and we could see some fireworks as these golfers jockey for position on the leaderboard.

Scheffler and Homa will be the marquee pairing of the afternoon as they tee off at 2:25 p.m. ET in the third-to-last group of the day. Schauffele and McIlroy will be paired for the third straight day, this time as the second group off Saturday at 8:25 a.m. Fleetwood and Hovland will go off at 11:55 a.m. with Rahm and Keegan Bradley in front of them at 11:45 a.m. DeChambeau will tee off at 1:05 p.m. alongside Taylor Pendrith.

Below you can find all of the tee times and groupings for Saturday's third round at Quail Hollow.

All times below Eastern

PGA Championship Round 3 tee times, Saturday groupings