Scottie Scheffler took Moving Day at the 2025 PGA Championship as a challenge, and he tore through the back nine at Quail Hollow with ease. Closing with an eagle and three birdies on the final five holes to shoot a 6-under 65 and take a three-shot lead to Sunday at 11 under, Scheffler is now in firm control of the Wanamaker Trophy with 18 holes to play in Charlotte.

In that final round, he will be joined by Alex Noren, who had the best effort of the third round with a 66 before Scheffler posted, and Noren, too, closed incredibly well with four birdies across his final five holes. Their ability to finish with a flourish made all the difference Saturday as some of the other top contenders like Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm couldn't get otherwise strong rounds across the finish line.

DeChambeau was the solo leader walking off No. 15 but went bogey-double to start the Green Mile and backed down into a tie for 8th, six back of Scheffler. Rahm also got tripped up by a bogey on the 17th and sits five off the lead going into the final round.

The question for Sunday at Quail Hollow will be whether anyone can catch Scheffler, either by way of a low round or Scheffler coming back to the field. The most formidable chasers will begin at 2 p.m. ET when DeChambeau and Tony Finau, both 5 under, tee off. Rahm hits the course at 2:20 p.m. alongside Si Woo Kim (-6). Scheffler and Noren will go off at 2:40 p.m. where Scottie will look to extend his lead in the first 15 holes to make it a coronation walk around the Green Mile.

Below you can find all of the tee times and pairings for Sunday's final round of the 2025 PGA Championship.

All times below Eastern

2025 PGA Championship Round 4 tee times, Sunday pairings