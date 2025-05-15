After a rainy start to the week in Charlotte, the weather is supposed to improve considerably Thursday when the 156 players in the field begin the first round of the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. The headliners for the second major championship of the year are Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, a trio that makes up the consensus top three in the world.

McIlroy got the best of that group at the Masters, finally completing the career grand slam and snapping a decade-long major drought, and he arrives at the PGA Championship riding high and ready to play a golf course he's won on four times previously. Scheffler has only played Quail Hollow once (2022 Presidents Cup) and will be one of the few in the field without a considerable history at the course. DeChambeau, meanwhile, has become one of the most consistent major threats in the world, finishing in the top 10 in four of the last five majors, including a win at the 2024 U.S. Open the last time there was a major in North Carolina. They lead the nine golfers most likely to raise the Wanamaker Trophy this week as well as our CBS Sports' PGA Championship picks and expert predictions for this 107th playing of the major.

Beyond that top three, Justin Thomas is surging and won the PGA Championship the last time it was contested at Quail Hollow in 2017; Jordan Spieth is looking to make it back-to-back majors where someone has completed the career grand slam; Xander Schauffele looks to repeat as PGA champion; and others, like Jon Rahm, are looking to reassert themselves as significant threats.

A lot of those storylines will play out in the marquee groupings on Thursday and Friday, as Scheffler, McIlroy and Schauffele will make up the morning's featured group at 8:22 a.m. ET. DeChambeau will go off in the afternoon at 1:47 p.m., playing alongside Viktor Hovland and Gary Woodland. Also in the afternoon, Thomas is joined by Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson at 1:14 p.m., and the group right behind them will be Spieth, Ludvig Åberg and Patrick Reed at 1:25 p.m. As for who else in the field will be in contention, CBS Sports has broken down the top of the PGA Championship field from 1-25.

With 156 players, groups will go off on split tees on No. 1 and No. 10 in threesomes on Thursday and Friday. Below you can find the full list of tee times and groupings for the first round of the 2025 PGA Championship, but be sure to check out a complete 2025 PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you know when and how to watch live throughout all four rounds.

All times below Eastern

PGA Championship Round 1 tee times, Thursday groups

No. 1 tee

7 a.m. — Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer

7:11 a.m. — John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

7:22 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren

7:33 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

7:44 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria

7:55 a.m. — Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry

8:06 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre

8:17 a.m. — Thorbjørn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter

8:28 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey

8:39 a.m. — Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

8:50 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall

9:01 a.m. — Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard

9:12 a.m. — Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez

12:20 p.m. — Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

12:41 p.m. — Erik van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes

12:52 p.m. — Lucas Glvoer, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

1:03 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott

1:14 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawachaos

1:25 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Åberg

1:36 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

1:47 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

1:58 p.m. — Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

2:09 p.m. — Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

2:20 p.m. — Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

2:31 p.m. — Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin

2:42 p.m. — Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler

No. 10 tee