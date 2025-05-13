The second major of the 2025 golf season has arrived with plenty of players looking to set a tone for the remainder of the campaign. While no one enters with particular pressure on their shoulders, Rory McIlroy will be looking to become the first golfer since 2015 to win the first two major championships of the year. McIlroy (finally) completed his career grand slam winning the Masters last month. Now he sets his sights on the 2025 PGA Championship, hosted at a course in Quail Hollow Club where he has reigned victorious four times previously.

The beautify of May was prepared to surround Charlotte, but inclement weather has led to an immensely wet start to the week at the PGA Championship. Conditions are expected to lighten by the time play begins Thursday as this year's 107th affair is set with a loaded field featuring 99 of the top 100 golfers in the world with the lone absence due solely to injury.

McIlroy is not alone holding momentum entering the PGA Championship. Scottie Scheffler ended his season-long winless drought at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson a couple weeks ago, and Justin Thomas picked up his first win in three years at the RBC Heritage. And then there's Bryson DeChambeau, who is tearing through LIV Golf and continues to flex as the best player at major championships over the last two years.

While attending the PGA Championship will be plenty of fun for those in Charlotte, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stages is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the PGA Championship throughout this week with action streaming live all weekend on CBSSports.com.

CBS Sports golf anchor Jim Nantz will call the action for the 35th consecutive year while hosting coverage from the 18th tower alongside lead analyst Trevor Immelman. Also at Quail Hollow for CBS Sports are Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo, Andrew Catalon, Dottie Pepper, Colt Knost and Mark Immelman with Amanda Balionis reporting and conducting interviews.

The 107th PGA Championship is the 35th consecutive (and 42nd overall) broadcast by CBS Sports, which will offer multi-platform coverage throughout the week. In partnership with the PGA of America, CBS Sports will lead overall production efforts, including real-time analytics and immersive visuals, deploying 125 cameras and nearly 150 microphones to capture all the sights and sounds. Additional technological enhancements include Fly Cams, 4K Bunker Cameras, a Rail Cam, state-of-the-art drone coverage, panoramic Falcon 360 cameras and more.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports app to watch the PGA Championship live on your mobile device.

All times Eastern

2025 PGA Championship TV schedule

Round 1 -- Thursday, May 15

Round 1 start time: 7:15 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+



Featured Holes (16-18) -- 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m.



TV coverage: 12-7 p.m. on ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Additional TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 2 -- Friday, May 16

Round 2 start time: 7:15 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Holes (16-18) -- 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m.



TV coverage: 12-7 p.m. on ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Additional TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 -- Saturday, May 17

Round 3 start time: TBA

PGA Championship live stream: 8-10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- TBA

Featured Holes -- TBA

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Watch on Paramount+, sign in with TV provider on CBS Sports app

Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 encore: Sunday from 6-10 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, May 18

Round 4 start time: TBA

PGA Championship live stream: 8-10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- TBA

Holes 16-18 -- TBA

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Watch on Paramount+, sign in with TV provider on CBS Sports app

Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

