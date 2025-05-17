The second major of the 2025 golf season enters the weekend with plenty of players looking to set a tone for the remainder of the campaign on Moving Day in Charlotte. The 2025 PGA Championship continues with some notable names having missed the cut but plenty of others still in contention for the second major of the season.

Rory McIlroy is not chief among that group. Making the second set of 36 holes right on the number, McIlroy will have a long road to the top of the leaderboard if he hopes to become the first golfer since 2015 to win the first two major championships of a given year. This after he (finally) completed his career grand slam winning the Masters last month. If anyone could come behind at Quail Hollow, it would be McIlroy given his first PGA Tour win came on this course, and he's the only golfer in the field who has been victorious four times on these greens.

Jhonattan Vegas (-8) takes the 36-hole lead into Round 3 sitting two shots clear of the field and three ahead of Scottie Scheffler, his chief challenger at 5 under. Scheffler enters the third round as the clear favorite in the field, though other notable names like Si Woo Kim and Max Homa are well within striking distance of Vegas. Whether the Venezuelan will be able to hold his advantage by the time play concludes Saturday remains to be seen, but if he does, he will prove that he has the mettle to potentially go wire to wire.

While attending the PGA Championship will be plenty of fun for those in attendance, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stages is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the PGA Championship throughout this week with action streaming live all weekend on CBSSports.com.

CBS Sports golf anchor Jim Nantz will call the action for the 35th consecutive year while hosting coverage from the 18th tower alongside lead analyst Trevor Immelman. Also at Quail Hollow for CBS Sports are Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo, Andrew Catalon, Dottie Pepper, Colt Knost and Mark Immelman with Amanda Balionis reporting and conducting interviews.

The 107th PGA Championship is the 35th consecutive (and 42nd overall) broadcast by CBS Sports, which will offer multi-platform coverage throughout the week. In partnership with the PGA of America, CBS Sports will lead overall production efforts, including real-time analytics and immersive visuals, deploying 125 cameras and nearly 150 microphones to capture all the sights and sounds. Additional technological enhancements include Fly Cams, 4K Bunker Cameras, a Rail Cam, state-of-the-art drone coverage, panoramic Falcon 360 cameras and more.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports app to watch the PGA Championship live on your mobile device.

All times Eastern

2025 PGA Championship TV schedule

Round 3 -- Saturday, May 17

Round 3 start time: 8:15 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 8-10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8:20 a.m.

Featured Holes -- 10:45 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Watch on Paramount+, sign in with TV provider on CBS Sports app

Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 encore: Sunday from 6-10 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, May 18

Round 4 start time: TBA

PGA Championship live stream: 8-10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- TBA

Holes 16-18 -- TBA

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, fubo (Try for free)

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app

Connected devices: Watch on Paramount+, sign in with TV provider on CBS Sports app

Clubhouse Report: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

PGA Championship coverage on CBS Sports Network