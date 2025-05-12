The second major of the year brings the golf world to Charlotte with Quail Hollow Club hosting the 2025 PGA Championship. It is a positive for most of the players in the field to be familiar with the golf course as a regular stop on the PGA Tour because there may not be a lot of time to complete practice rounds before the tournament begins Thursday.

This is entirely due to inclement weather, which started Monday with a forecast calling for rain (99% chance) and storms intermittently throughout the day. Over a half-inch of rain is expected to fall before the evening. Tuesday should see more of the same with an 88% chance of rain and a quarter-inch of rainfall expected.

Wet conditions will continue into Wednesday, which should feature some morning showers, but not storms. By that point, though, it will be a matter of how much work the course needs to be ready for Thursday and whether those conditions take precedent over practice rounds being played.

The good news? The tournament days themselves look to be mostly clear. Temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 80s most of the weekend with the toughest weather day projected to be Saturday as there's a 40% chance of rain all day and potential wind gusts up to 27 mph.

2025 PGA Championship weather forecast

via Accuweather

Day Temp (Hi/Lo) AM Wind (Gusts) AM Rain PM Wind (Gusts) PM Rain Thursday 83/67 6 mph (16 mph) 25% 7 mph (14 mph) 11% Friday 87/68 6 mph (10 mph) 25% 6 mph (13 mph) 25% Saturday 83/64 8 mph (25 mph) 40% 10 mph (27 mph) 40% Sunday 81/62 6 mph (15 mph) 16% 9 mph (16 mph) 13%

Given the rain in the forecast early this week, it is reasonable to expect the PGA of America to institute preferred lies in the fairway on Thursday and Friday. If the rain stays away on the weekend, hopefully they can keep the ball down for Saturday and Sunday and get the course to start firming up again. If players do receive lift, clean and place opportunities over the first 36 holes with the course soft and winds light, we could see some extremely low scores -- and it should only further benefit the long hitters.