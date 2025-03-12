World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will try to become the first golfer to win the Players Championship three years in a row when he plays in the event at TPC Sawgrass this week. Scheffler backed up his five-stroke victory in 2023 with a one-stroke win last year. He is the +360 favorite (risk $100 to win $360) in the 2025 Players Championship odds, followed by Rory McIlroy (+800). Other 2025 Players Championship contenders include Collin Morikawa (+1600), Xander Schauffele (+1600) and Ludvig Aberg (+2000). Aberg finished eighth at the Players Championship in 2024 and is +200 (risk $100 to win $200) to crack the top 10 this week.
Morikawa finished second behind Russell Henley in the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, leaving Morikawa without a PGA Tour victory since October 2023. Morikawa's best finish at the Players Championship was a T-13 showing in 2023 and is +140 (risk $100 to win $140) to finish inside the top 10 this week. Schauffele, meanwhile, holds the PGA Tour's current longest streak of consecutive made cuts at 58 and is -360 (risk $360 to win $100) to make the cut at TPC Sawgrass. Before making any 2025 Players Championship picks, you need to see the 2025 Players Championship predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.
McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in 2022 after stops at NBC Sports and RyderCup.com. Covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more. Featured weekly on the Early Wedge, he gave out numerous winners in 2024, including Jake Knapp (50-1) at the Mexico Open and Xander Schauffele (20-1) at the PGA Championship.
This year, he has already nailed Sepp Straka (66-1) in The American Express, Joe Highsmith (110-1) in the Cognizant Classic and Russell Henley (65-1) in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Anyone who followed his sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.
Now, McDonald has focused his attention on the 2025 Players Championship field and locked in his best bets and top longshot sleepers. You can only see them here.
Top 2025 Players Championship expert picks
McDonald loves the value of Sepp Straka at +6000 (risk $100 to win $6,000) at FanDuel this week. The European Ryder Cup member is off to a hot start this season, winning The American Express to go along with four additional top-15 finishes. He has played excellent golf at the Stadium Course two of the last three years, posting a ninth-place finish in 2022 and a T-16 last year.
Straka is coming off a top-five finish in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, shooting 3-under in the final round to move a few spots up the leaderboard. The 31-year-old ranks second on the PGA Tour in green in regulation percentage, third in birdie average and fifth in scoring average. He continues to be priced in the 60-1 range, making him a valuable golfer to include in your Players Championship bets.
"Straka surged over the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational employing a strategy we have seen from him ample times this season – hit fairways and hit greens in regulation. A first-round 77 in brutal conditions proved too much to overcome for the big Austrian, but he remains at a palatable price in a field he has proven he can keep up with," McDonald told SportsLine. See who else to back here.
How to make 2025 Players Championship golf picks
McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2025 Players Championship and has also selected an epic longshot who's priced over 160-1. This golfer has proven "he can get the job done no matter the field and no matter the stage." You can only see the picks at SportsLine.
So which golfers should you target for the 2025 Players Championship, and which longshot could bring a huge payday of more than 160-1? Check out the 2025 Players Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top picks for the 2025 Players Championship, all from the expert who has already hit three longshots this season.
2025 Players Championship odds, field
See the full Players Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +360
Rory McIlroy +800
Collin Morikawa +1600
Xander Schauffele +1600
Ludvig Aberg +2000
Justin Thomas +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +3000
Patrick Cantlay +3500
Tommy Fleetwood +3500
Shane Lowry +4000
Russell Henley +4500
Sungjae Im +5500
Sepp Straka +5500
Keegan Bradley +5500
Sam Burns +6000
Wyndham Clark +6000
Corey Conners +6500
Jason Day +6500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Tony Finau +7000
Viktor Hovland +7000
Si Woo Kim +7000
Daniel Berger +7000
Min Woo Lee +7500
Robert MacIntyre +7500
Jordan Spieth +8000
Tom Kim +8000
Will Zalatoris +8000
Brian Harman +9000
Taylor Pendrith +9000
Adam Scott +9000
J.T. Poston +10000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Denny Mccarthy +10000
Aaron Rai +10000
Kurt Kitayama +11000
Davis Thompson +11000
Doug Ghim +11000
Rickie Fowler +11000
J.J. Spaun +11000
Michael Kim +11000
Matt Fitzpatrick +11000
Akshay Bhatia +11000
Ben Griffin +11000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +11000
Keith Mitchell +11000
Rasmus Hojgaard +12000
Max Greyserman +12000
Thomas Detry +12000
Byeong Hun An +12000
Samuel Stevens +15000
Stephan Jaeger +15000
Cameron Young +15000
Justin Rose +15000
Joe Highsmith +15000
Alex Smalley +15000
Seamus Power +15000
Where to bet on PGA Tour tournaments
Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on the Players Championship, along with the various PGA Tour sportsbook promos they currently offer.