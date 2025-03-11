The 2025 PGA Tour continues to ramp up as the 2025 Players Championship is set for Thursday at TPC Sawgrass. Known for its iconic 17th hole "Island Green," this course will host a vast majority of the top players on tour this week, including 48 of the top 50 players in the OWGR. The latest 2025 Players Championship odds list Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, as the +360 favorite.

Rory McIlroy (+800), Collin Morikawa (+1600) and Xander Schauffele (+1600) are some of the other top Players Championship contenders teeing it up. In addition to picking the outright winner, there also PGA odds for top-five, top-10, head-to-head and more to consider this week. Before making any 2025 Players Championship picks, check out the PGA picks from SportsLine's proven golf model.

Built by DFS and betting pro Mike McClure, this model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since June of 2020 and has called 13 majors winners heading into the weekend.

Now that the 2025 Players Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times. Here are the three best bets, according to the model:

Tommy Fleetwood to win (30-1 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Fleetwood has been efficient this season, finishing T22 or better in all three events he's played, all against strong fields. His best finish was a T5 at the Genesis Invitational. Slow starts have held him back as he's shot 71 or higher in the first round in all three events. Otherwise, he has just one round over 70 in Rounds 2-4 all season. He has elite strokes gained metrics this season, including ranking fourth in in both tee-to-green and approach-the-green, and the model has identified him as a top-five contender this week, making him a value at 30-1 at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Justin Thomas to finish top 5 (+500 at Caesars)

The 15-time PGA Tour winner has been in a win drought since 2022, but he's getting close to a return to the top of a leaderboard. Though he took a slight step back with a T36 last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he's also finished T9 or better three times already this season. If you're not ready to back him as an outright winner (+2000) yet, the top-five market still brings a big return for Thomas this week at +500, which you can get at Caesars Sportsbook.

Hideki Matsuyama to finish top 20 (+110 at FanDuel)

The top-20 market has some more wiggle room and is a good fit if you're looking to go more conservative than winner or top-five. Here, the model is very comfortable with Matsuyama, who returns +110 and finishes ninth on the projected leaderboard. Matsuyama won the The Sentry to open the season and also recorded top-20s at the Sony Open and the Genesis Invitational. He ranks sixth on tour in strokes gained, making him a strong choice for the plus-money return.

Full Players Championship 2025 picks

You've seen the latest best bets from the model. Now, see the full Players Championship leaderboard, including forecasted finishes for Scheffler, McIlroy and more. Visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and three majors in 2024.

2025 Players Championship odds, field, golfers

Scottie Scheffler +360

Rory McIlroy +800

Collin Morikawa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Justin Thomas +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Russell Henley +4500

Sungjae Im +5500

Sepp Straka +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Sam Burns +6000

Wyndham Clark +6000

Corey Conners +6500

Jason Day +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Tony Finau +7000

Viktor Hovland +7000

Si Woo Kim +7000

Daniel Berger +7000

Min Woo Lee +7500

Robert MacIntyre +7500

Jordan Spieth +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Will Zalatoris +8000

Brian Harman +9000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Adam Scott +9000

J.T. Poston +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Denny Mccarthy +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Davis Thompson +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Rickie Fowler +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Michael Kim +11000

Matt Fitzpatrick +11000

Akshay Bhatia +11000

Ben Griffin +11000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +11000

Keith Mitchell +11000

Rasmus Hojgaard +12000

Max Greyserman +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Byeong Hun An +12000

Samuel Stevens +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Cameron Young +15000

Justin Rose +15000

Joe Highsmith +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Seamus Power +15000

Billy Horschel +15000