The 2025 Players Championship heads for the weekend beginning with Round 3 on Saturday morning at TPC Sawgrass, just outside of Jacksonville, Fla. Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia are atop the leaderboard at 11 under, with J.J. Spaun one shot back at -10. Those three players combine for just three career PGA wins. Rory McIlroy (-9), Collin Morikawa (-9), Will Zalatoris (-8), Tommy Fleetwood (-7) and Scottie Scheffler (-5) are among the big names with striking distance.

McIlroy is the +360 favorite (risk $100 to win $360) to win heading into the weekend, according to the latest 2025 Players Championship odds, followed by Morikawa (+400), Bhatia (+600), Lee (+700) and Spaun (+1000). With several big names near the top of the Invitational leaderboard, what are the best bets and prop picks for the weekend? Before making any 2025 Players Championship weekend picks, be sure to see the PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven tournaments over the last two seasons. He correctly identified Aaron Rai at +3300 odds in the 2024 Wyndham Championship, as well as Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000), and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500). Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Top Players Championship PGA Tour weekend picks

For the Players Championship 2025 weekend, Cohen is backing Zalatoris to finish in the top-five. Zalatoris is in the T7 group at 8 under after an impressive second-round 66 on Friday. The 28-year old American has three finishes of T26 or better this season.

In his three Round 3s so far in 2025 he's shot 65, 69, 68 and 71, so if he keeps that trend up, he'll be in top-five contention heading into Sunday.

"Zalatoris hasn't secured a top-five finish since last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational but that changes this week," Cohen told SportsLine. "He leads the field on approach by a wide margin having gained more than three shots on the field in each of the first two rounds. While the American has never had a tournament in which he's gained more than ten shots on the field with his irons, this week he's certainly on pace." See the rest of Cohen's weekend picks at SportsLine.

Zalatoris finishing top-five (with ties) is available at +220 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to make 2025 Players Championship weekend picks

2025 Players Championship weekend odds, contenders

Rory McIlroy +360

Collin Morikawa +400

Akshay Bhatia +600

Min Woo Lee +700

J.J. Spaun +1000

Scottie Scheffler +1200

Alex Smalley +1800

Will Zalatoris +1800

Tommy Fleetwood +1800

Lucas Glover +2800

Sepp Straka +4000

Jake Knapp +5500

Patrick Cantlay +7000

Justin Thomas +8000

Billy Horschel +10000

Harris English +11000

