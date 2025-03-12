The 2025 Players Championship field features 144 of the world's best golfers vying for a $25 million purse, making it one of the most lucrative tournaments on the PGA Tour. The champion will collect $4.5 million and 750 FedEx Cup points. The Players Championship 2025 gets underway from TPC Sawgrass on Thursday, March 13.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler is the +360 favorite (risk $100 to win $360), according to the latest 2025 Players Championship odds. He's followed by Rory McIlroy (+800), Collin Morikawa (+1600), Xander Schauffele (+1600), Ludvig Aberg (+2000), and Justin Thomas (+2000) on the PGA odds board. Scheffler is -225 (risk $225 to win $100) to finish inside the top 10, while McIlroy is +230 (risk $100 to win $230) to crack the top five.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 Players Championship: Xander Schauffele, a nine-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Schauffele secured a T-2 finish at the Players Championship in 2024 but has dealt with injuries and inconsistent play early in 2025.

Schauffele is coming off a T-40 showing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, his first start back from a rib injury that kept him sidelined since The Sentry, where he finished T-30 in January. Schauffele's rusty return from injury was magnified with his short game at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He lost 2.84 strokes putting in Round 1 and lost 1.79 shots around the greens. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2025 Players Championship field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Matsuyama has had tremendous success at TPC Sawgrass in recent years. The 2021 Masters champion has finished T-6 or better in his last two starts at the Players Championship. He's an 11-time winner on the PGA Tour, which includes finishing on top of the leaderboard at The Sentry in January. Matsuyama enters this week's event ranked sixth in strokes gained: total (1.641), 12th in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.167) and 13th in one-putt percentage (44.21%). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 Players Championship bets. See who else to pick here.

2025 Players Championship odds, favorites

Scottie Scheffler +360

Rory McIlroy +800

Collin Morikawa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Justin Thomas +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Russell Henley +4500

Sungjae Im +5500

Sepp Straka +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Sam Burns +6000

Wyndham Clark +6000

Corey Conners +6500

Jason Day +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Tony Finau +7000

Viktor Hovland +7000

Si Woo Kim +7000

Daniel Berger +7000

Min Woo Lee +7500

Robert MacIntyre +7500

Jordan Spieth +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Will Zalatoris +8000

Brian Harman +9000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Adam Scott +9000

J.T. Poston +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Denny Mccarthy +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Davis Thompson +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Rickie Fowler +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Michael Kim +11000

Matt Fitzpatrick +11000

Akshay Bhatia +11000

Ben Griffin +11000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +11000

Keith Mitchell +11000

Rasmus Hojgaard +12000

Max Greyserman +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Byeong Hun An +12000

Samuel Stevens +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Cameron Young +15000

Justin Rose +15000

Joe Highsmith +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Seamus Power +15000

Billy Horschel +15000

