Many fans consider the Players Championship golf's "fifth major" and a look at the 2025 Players Championship field justifies that claim yet again. Multi-major winners like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas will tee off from TPC Sawgrass in Florida on Thursday, March 13, and they are sure to be popular 2025 Players Championship bets. Scheffler is the +360 favorite (risk $100 to win $360) in the latest 2025 Players Championship odds. Russell Henley, last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational winner, is a 45-1 longshot coming off his fifth PGA Tour victory. However, he's missed the cut in four of his last six starts at the Players Championship.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since June 2020. This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters.

Now that the 2025 Players Championship field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and revealed its longshot picks:

Hideki Matsuyama (30-1 at DraftKings)

The 33-year-old opened the 2025 PGA Tour season with a victory at The Sentry. He continued his strong start while making the cut in each of his seven tournaments with three top-20 finishes. Matsuyama ranks third in the FedEx Cup standings early into the 2025 PGA Tour season. Matsuyama has 11 career PGA Tour victories, along with eight international wins, and won two PGA Tour events last year. He is sixth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained this season.

Matsuyama is coming off back-to-back top 10 results at the Players Championship, finishing T-6 last year after placing fifth the year before. He's finished eighth or better in four of his last seven Players Championships at TPC Sawgrass, so he should feel confident heading into the weekend. DraftKings Sportsbook has Matsuyama priced at 30-1 odds:

Patrick Cantlay (35-1)

Cantlay has two top-five finishes over his first five events of the 2025 PGA Tour season with his ability to capitalize on Par 4s boosting his results early into the season. The 32-year-old is second on the PGA Tour in Par 4 average (3.85) with his second-best birdie average aiding that. Cantlay is 10th in scoring average (68.63) while ranking 12th in total strokes gained.

Cantlay has just one top-20 result over seven career Players Championship events, but the eight-time PGA Tour winner and 2021 Tour Champion has been a proven winner throughout his career. His struggles at TPC Sawgrass have dropped his price to where the model sees strong value in him being included in 2025 Players Championship bets.

Shane Lowry (40-1)

The 37-year-old Irishman has made the cut in four straight Players Championships with three top-20 finishes. Lowry finished seventh at last weekend's Arnold Palmer Invitational after finishing T-11 at the Cognizant Classic the week before, so his game is trending in the right direction. Lowry has just one round over 70 during his last two tournaments and that success can carry over to the 2025 Players Championship.

Lowry is 10th in the FedEx Cup standings behind his hot start while ranking 11th in total strokes gained. Lowry won't be a popular play in many 2025 Players Championship bets, but the model believes his odds indicate a golfer being overlooked given his recent stretch.

2025 Players Championship odds, field, golfers

Scottie Scheffler +360

Rory McIlroy +800

Collin Morikawa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Aberg +2000

Justin Thomas +2000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Russell Henley +4500

Sungjae Im +5500

Sepp Straka +5500

Keegan Bradley +5500

Sam Burns +6000

Wyndham Clark +6000

Corey Conners +6500

Jason Day +6500

Maverick McNealy +6500

Tony Finau +7000

Viktor Hovland +7000

Si Woo Kim +7000

Daniel Berger +7000

Min Woo Lee +7500

Robert MacIntyre +7500

Jordan Spieth +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Will Zalatoris +8000

Brian Harman +9000

Taylor Pendrith +9000

Adam Scott +9000

J.T. Poston +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Denny Mccarthy +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Davis Thompson +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Rickie Fowler +11000

J.J. Spaun +11000

Michael Kim +11000

Matt Fitzpatrick +11000

Akshay Bhatia +11000

Ben Griffin +11000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +11000

Keith Mitchell +11000

Rasmus Hojgaard +12000

Max Greyserman +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Byeong Hun An +12000

Samuel Stevens +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Cameron Young +15000

Justin Rose +15000

Joe Highsmith +15000

Alex Smalley +15000

Seamus Power +15000

Billy Horschel +15000

