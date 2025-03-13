The 2025 Players Championship is the biggest tournament on the PGA Tour own schedule, and as such, it doles out the biggest purse. With a total of $25 million up for grabs this week at TPC Sawgrass, players will vie for a slice of the largest prize fund of the season with the biggest piece of the pie totaling $4.5 million for the second straight year.
Two-time reigning champion Scottie Scheffler has earned $8.5 million from this tournament alone the last two seasons. With a third straight victory, he can up that number to $13 million -- a hair more than the career earnings of Joel Dahmen. Scheffler, of course, is not the only golfers in contention this week, though he does enter as the clear favorites at 9/2. This despite three-peats in golf being historically unlikely, especially given this would come out of a 144-man field at such a prestigious event.
Although The Players Championship is neither a major championship nor one of the PGA Tour's "signature event," its purse does have similarities to the latter. Each of the top-40 players at the week's end will clear six figures in earnings with those inside the top 13 cashing at least $500,000 each. Golfers who finish inside the top five will each see seven figures hit their respective bank accounts.
Here are the winners from the biggest-money events on the PGA Tour so far throughout the 2025 season.
- The Sentry: Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million)
- Pebble Beach Pro Am: Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million)
- Genesis Invitational: Ludvig Åberg ($4 million)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: Russell Henley ($4 million)
Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2025 Players Championship broken down through the top 65 players who make the cut and play the weekend at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
2025 Players Championship prize money, purse
Total purse: $25 million
1st: $4,500,000
2nd: $2,725,000
3rd: $1,725,000
4th: $1,225,000
5th: $1,025,000
6th: $906,250
7th: $843,750
8th: $781,250
9th: $731,250
10th: $681,250
11th: $631,250
12th: $581,250
13th: $531,250
14th: $481,250
15th: $456,250
16th: $431,250
17th: $406,250
18th: $381,250
19th: $356,250
20th: $331,250
21st: $306,250
22nd: $281,250
23rd: $261,250
24th: $241,250
25th: $221,250
26th: $201,250
27th: $193,750
28th: $186,250
29th: $178,750
30th: $171,250
31st: $163,750
32nd: $156,250
33rd: $148,750
34th: $142,500
35th: $136,250
36th: $130,000
37th: $123,750
38th: $118,750
39th: $113,750
40th: $108,750
41st: $103,750
42nd: $98,750
43rd: $93,750
44th: $88,750
45th: $83,750
46th: $78,750
47th: $73,750
48th: $69,750
49th: $66,250
50th: $64,250
51st: $62,750
52nd: $61,250
53rd: $60,250
54th: $59,250
55th: $58,750
56th: $58,250
57th: $57,750
58th: $57,250
59th: $56,750
60th: $56,250
61st: $55,750
62nd: $55,250
63rd: $54,750
64th: $54,250
65th: $53,750