The 2025 Players Championship is the biggest tournament on the PGA Tour own schedule, and as such, it doles out the biggest purse. With a total of $25 million up for grabs this week at TPC Sawgrass, players will vie for a slice of the largest prize fund of the season with the biggest piece of the pie totaling $4.5 million for the second straight year.

Two-time reigning champion Scottie Scheffler has earned $8.5 million from this tournament alone the last two seasons. With a third straight victory, he can up that number to $13 million -- a hair more than the career earnings of Joel Dahmen. Scheffler, of course, is not the only golfers in contention this week, though he does enter as the clear favorites at 9/2. This despite three-peats in golf being historically unlikely, especially given this would come out of a 144-man field at such a prestigious event.

Although The Players Championship is neither a major championship nor one of the PGA Tour's "signature event," its purse does have similarities to the latter. Each of the top-40 players at the week's end will clear six figures in earnings with those inside the top 13 cashing at least $500,000 each. Golfers who finish inside the top five will each see seven figures hit their respective bank accounts.

Here are the winners from the biggest-money events on the PGA Tour so far throughout the 2025 season.

The Sentry: Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million)

Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million) Pebble Beach Pro Am: Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million)

Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million) Genesis Invitational: Ludvig Åberg ($4 million)

Ludvig Åberg ($4 million) Arnold Palmer Invitational: Russell Henley ($4 million)

Let's take a look at the payout list for the 2025 Players Championship broken down through the top 65 players who make the cut and play the weekend at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

2025 Players Championship prize money, purse

Total purse: $25 million

1st: $4,500,000

2nd: $2,725,000

3rd: $1,725,000

4th: $1,225,000

5th: $1,025,000

6th: $906,250

7th: $843,750

8th: $781,250

9th: $731,250

10th: $681,250

11th: $631,250

12th: $581,250

13th: $531,250

14th: $481,250

15th: $456,250

16th: $431,250

17th: $406,250

18th: $381,250

19th: $356,250

20th: $331,250

21st: $306,250

22nd: $281,250

23rd: $261,250

24th: $241,250

25th: $221,250

26th: $201,250

27th: $193,750

28th: $186,250

29th: $178,750

30th: $171,250

31st: $163,750

32nd: $156,250

33rd: $148,750

34th: $142,500

35th: $136,250

36th: $130,000

37th: $123,750

38th: $118,750

39th: $113,750

40th: $108,750

41st: $103,750

42nd: $98,750

43rd: $93,750

44th: $88,750

45th: $83,750

46th: $78,750

47th: $73,750

48th: $69,750

49th: $66,250

50th: $64,250

51st: $62,750

52nd: $61,250

53rd: $60,250

54th: $59,250

55th: $58,750

56th: $58,250

57th: $57,750

58th: $57,250

59th: $56,750

60th: $56,250

61st: $55,750

62nd: $55,250

63rd: $54,750

64th: $54,250

65th: $53,750