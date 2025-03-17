The 2025 Players Championship stands every year as the most significant tournament on the PGA Tour's own schedule, and as such, it doles out the biggest purse to golfers. A total of $25 million was up grabs Sunday at TPC Sawgrass with players who made the cut grabbing a slice of the largest prize fund of the season.

However, 72 holes was not enough to decide a champion. In fact, more than $7 million remained unclaimed as Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun battled for first and second place in a three-hole aggregate playoff on Monday. McIlroy ultimately came through with his second Players Championship title, birding the first hole and never looking back during a chilly and windy affair at TPC Sawgrass.

The winner's share stood at $4.5 million for the second straight year making it the single highest payout in 2024-25, even more than the four major championships. In order to grab that massive check, McIlroy beat Spaun by two strokes across holes No. 16, No. 17 and No. 18. In doing so, he claimed the $4.5 million prize, nearly double what Spaun will bring home for his second-place finish.

Although The Players Championship is neither a major nor one of the PGA Tour's "signature events," its purse does have similarities to the latter. Each of the top-40 players at the week's end will clear six figures in earnings with those inside the top 13 cashing at least $500,000 each. Golfers who finish inside the top five will each see seven figures hit their respective bank accounts.

Here are the winners from the biggest-money events on the PGA Tour so far throughout the 2025 season.

The Sentry: Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million)

Hideki Matsuyama ($3.6 million) Pebble Beach Pro Am: Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million)

Rory McIlroy ($3.6 million) Genesis Invitational: Ludvig Åberg ($4 million)

Ludvig Åberg ($4 million) Arnold Palmer Invitational: Russell Henley ($4 million)

Russell Henley ($4 million) The Players Championship: Rory McIlroy ($4.5 million)

Let's take a look at The Players Championship payout broken down through the top 65 players who make the cut and played the weekend at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

2025 Players Championship payout, purse, prize money

Total purse: $25 million

1st: $4,500,000 -- Rory McIlroy

2nd: $2,725,000 -- J.J. Spaun

3rd: $1,725,000 — Lucas Glover, Tom Hoge, Akshay Bhatia ($1,325,000 each)

4th: $1,225,000

5th: $1,025,000

6th: $906,250 — Corey Conners, Danny Walker, Bud Cauley ($843,750 each)

7th: $843,750

8th: $781,250

9th: $731,250 — Robert MacIntyre

10th: $681,250 — Collin Morikawa, Davis Thompson ($656,250 each)

11th: $631,250

12th: $581,250 — Patrick Cantlay, Jake Knapp ($556,250 each)

13th: $531,250

14th: $481,250 — Sepp Straka, Denny McCarthy, Tommy Fleetwood, Aaron Rai, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley ($418,750 each)

15th: $456,250

16th: $431,250

17th: $406,250

18th: $381,250

19th: $356,250

20th: $331,250 — Keegan Bradley, Ryan Fox, Joe Highsmith, Matt McCarty, Daniel Berger, Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee, Max McGreevy, Stephan Jaeger ($240,250 each)

21st: $306,250

22nd: $281,250

23rd: $261,250

24th: $241,250

25th: $221,250

26th: $201,250

27th: $193,750

28th: $186,250

29th: $178,750

30th: $171,250 — Will Zalatoris, Russell Henley, Harris English ($163,750 each)

31st: $163,750

32nd: $156,250

33rd: $148,750 — Justin Thomas, Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston, Rico Hoey, Kurt Kitayama ($136,250 each)

34th: $142,500

35th: $136,250

36th: $130,000

37th: $123,750

38th: $118,750 — Davis Riley, Justin Lower, Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim ($111,250 each)

39th: $113,750

40th: $108,750

41st: $103,750

42nd: $98,750 — Mac Meissner, Jesper Svensson, Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel, Tom Kim, Hayden Springer, Chris Kirk, Ryan Gerard ($81,687.50 each)

43rd: $93,750

44th: $88,750

45th: $83,750

46th: $78,750

47th: $73,750

48th: $69,750

49th: $66,250

50th: $64,250 — Jacob Bridgeman, Beau Hossler ($63,500 each)

51st: $62,750

52nd: $61,250 — Sahith Theegala, Byeong Hun An ($60,750 each)

53rd: $60,250

54th: $59,250 — Joel Dahmen, Camilo Villegas, Mattieu Pavon, Carson Young, Charley Hoffman ($58,250 each)

55th: $58,750

56th: $58,250

57th: $57,750

58th: $57,250

59th: $56,750 — Jordan Spieth

60th: $56,250 — Jhonattan Vegas

61st: $55,750 — Will Chandler, Chandler Phillips, Austin Eckroat, Sungjae Im, Trey Mullinax, Cameron Young ($54,500 each)

62nd: $55,250

63rd: $54,750

64th: $54,250

65th: $53,750

66th: $53,250

67th: $52,750 — Emiliano Grillo

68th: $52,250 — Isaiah Salinda

69th: $51,750 — C.T. Pan, Sami Valimaki ($51,500 each)

70th: $51,250

71st: $50,750 — Rickie Fowler

72nd: $50,250 — Xander Schauffele