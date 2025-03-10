The stars will be out bright and early Thursday morning for the first round of the 2025 Players Championship. Featuring a full field of 144 players, the PGA Tour's flagship event will see many of those big names play alongside one another the first two days at TPC Sawgrass.
Starting on No. 10, Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Russell Henley will begin his quest to win back-to-back tournaments alongside Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland. This trio follows the group of Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama and Ludvig Aberg and precedes the tee time of Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark and Jason Day.
As the day progresses and more players take to the golf course, the marquee group of Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler will headline the afternoon wave. The top three players in the world -- owners of three out of the last five Players Championships -- begin their tournaments at 1:29 p.m. ET on No. 1.
Other notable groups include Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott and Tommy Fleetwood immediately behind that star-studded trio as well as Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay shortly afterward.
2025 Players Championship: Rounds 1 tee times, pairings
All times Eastern
No. 1
- 7:40 a.m. — Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley
- 7:51 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim
- 8:02 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman
- 8:13 a.m. — Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland
- 8:24 a.m. — Joe Highsmith, Matt McCarty, Brian Campbell
- 8:35 a.m. — Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners
- 8:46 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris
- 8:57 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge
- 9:08 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9:19 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im
- 9:30 a.m. — Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey
- 9:41 a.m. — Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter
- 12:45 p.m. — Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki
- 12:56 p.m. — Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
- 1:07 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard
- 1:18 p.m. — Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose
- 1:29 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
- 1:40 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:51 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay
- 2:02 p.m. — Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim
- 2:13 p.m. — Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim
- 2:24 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin
- 2:35 p.m. — Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner
- 2:46 p.m. — Max McGreevy, Frankie Capan III, Ryan Gerard
No. 10
- 7:40 a.m. — Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky
- 7:51 a.m. — Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Højgaard
- 8:02 a.m. — Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens
- 8:13 a.m. — Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau
- 8:24 a.m. — Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas
- 8:35 a.m. — Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland
- 8:46 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth
- 8:57 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor
- 9:08 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes
- 9:19 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson
- 9:30 a.m. — Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, David Skinns
- 9:41 a.m. — Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler
- 12:45 p.m. — Henrik Norlander, Victor Perez, Ben Kohles
- 12:56 p.m. — Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman
- 1:07 p.m. — J.J. Spaun, Chandler Phillips, Jacob Bridgeman
- 1:18 p.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk
- 1:29 p.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Kurt Kitayama, Peter Malnati
- 1:40 p.m. — Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas
- 1:51 p.m. — Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore
- 2:02 p.m. — Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen
- 2:13 p.m. — Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 2:24 p.m. — K.H. Lee, Patrick Fishburn, Carson Young
- 2:35 p.m. — Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter
- 2:46 p.m. — Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber