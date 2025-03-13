It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for players in the first round of the 2025 Players Championship. With TPC Sawgrass showing more teeth than expected, some competitors are forced to play catch-up to secure a weekend tee time while others will aim to position themselves for a charge over the second 36 holes.
The top three players in the world -- Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele -- will play alongside each other for the second straight round on Friday. Scheffler impressed in his quest for a three-peat and looks to continue his love affair with TPC Sawgrass in Round 2 beginning at 8:24 a.m. ET on No. 10 tee.
As the day progresses, the afternoon wave will take to the golf course highlighted by Jordan Spieth. He signed for an opening 70 that featured just about everything; his second look at TPC Sawgrass comes at 1:51 p.m.
Ludvig Åberg, Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama will march in lockstep once again with the latter two having work to do just in order to make the weekend. They will start their second rounds at 1:29 p.m. off the first tee.
Let's take a look at the full slate of Round 2 tee times and pairings for The Players Championship.
2025 Players Championship: Rounds 2 tee times, pairings
All times Eastern
No. 1
- 7:40 a.m. — Henrik Norlander, Ricky Castilo, Ben Kohles
- 7:51 a.m. — Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman
- 8:02 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, Chandler Phillips, Jacob Bridgeman
- 8:13 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk
- 8:24 a.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Kurt Kitayama, Peter Malnati
- 8:35 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas
- 8:46 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore
- 8:57 a.m. — Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen
- 9:08 a.m. — Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 9:19 a.m. — K.H. Lee, Patrick Fishburn, Carson Young
- 9:30 a.m. — Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter
- 9:41 a.m. — Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber
- 12:45 p.m. — Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky
- 12:56 p.m. — Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Højgaard
- 1:07 p.m. — Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens
- 1:18 p.m. — Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau
- 1:29 p.m. — Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas
- 1:40 p.m. — Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland
- 1:51 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Danny Walker, Jordan Spieth
- 2:02 p.m. — Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor
- 2:13 p.m. — J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes
- 2:24 p.m. — Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson
- 2:35 p.m. — Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, David Skinns
- 2:46 p.m. — Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler
No. 10
- 7:40 a.m. — Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki
- 7:51 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
- 8:02 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Højgaard
- 8:13 a.m. — Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose
- 8:24 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
- 8:35 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8:46 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay
- 8:57 a.m. — Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim
- 9:08 a.m. — Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim
- 9:19 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin
- 9:30 a.m. — Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner
- 9:41 a.m. — Max McGreevy, Frankie Capan III, Ryan Gerard
- 12:45 p.m. — Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley
- 12:56 p.m. — Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim
- 1:07 p.m. — Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman
- 1:18 p.m. — Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland
- 1:29 p.m. — Joe Highsmith, Matt McCarty, Brian Campbell
- 1:40 p.m. — Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners
- 1:51 p.m. — Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris
- 2:02 p.m. — Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge
- 2:13 p.m. — Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 2:24 p.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im
- 2:35 p.m. — Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey
- 2:46 p.m. — Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter