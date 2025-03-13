It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for players in the first round of the 2025 Players Championship. With TPC Sawgrass showing more teeth than expected, some competitors are forced to play catch-up to secure a weekend tee time while others will aim to position themselves for a charge over the second 36 holes.

The top three players in the world -- Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele -- will play alongside each other for the second straight round on Friday. Scheffler impressed in his quest for a three-peat and looks to continue his love affair with TPC Sawgrass in Round 2 beginning at 8:24 a.m. ET on No. 10 tee.

As the day progresses, the afternoon wave will take to the golf course highlighted by Jordan Spieth. He signed for an opening 70 that featured just about everything; his second look at TPC Sawgrass comes at 1:51 p.m.

Ludvig Åberg, Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama will march in lockstep once again with the latter two having work to do just in order to make the weekend. They will start their second rounds at 1:29 p.m. off the first tee.

Let's take a look at the full slate of Round 2 tee times and pairings for The Players Championship.

2025 Players Championship: Rounds 2 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

No. 1

7:40 a.m. — Henrik Norlander, Ricky Castilo, Ben Kohles

7:51 a.m. — Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman

8:02 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, Chandler Phillips, Jacob Bridgeman

8:13 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

8:24 a.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Kurt Kitayama, Peter Malnati

8:35 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas

8:46 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore

8:57 a.m. — Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen

9:08 a.m. — Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

9:19 a.m. — K.H. Lee, Patrick Fishburn, Carson Young

9:30 a.m. — Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter

9:41 a.m. — Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber

12:45 p.m. — Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky

12:56 p.m. — Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Højgaard

1:07 p.m. — Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens

1:18 p.m. — Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau

1:29 p.m. — Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas

1:40 p.m. — Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland

1:51 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Danny Walker, Jordan Spieth

2:02 p.m. — Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor

2:13 p.m. — J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes

2:24 p.m. — Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson

2:35 p.m. — Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, David Skinns

2:46 p.m. — Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler

No. 10