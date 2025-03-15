Moving Day at the 2025 Players Championship has arrived, and with it comes a number of star-studded pairings. Golfers will need to keep their games in order around TPC Sawgrass as an uptick in wind and a spicy golf course will give them everything they can handle as they aim to position themselves for final-round contention.
Fresh off his course record-tying performance on Friday, Justin Thomas will experience a quick turnaround and jump back onto the golf course alongside Davis Riley at 11:55 a.m. ET. Thomas will need more of the same in Round 3 if he is to continue his march up the leaderboard.
Meanwhile, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler remains in shouting distance as he searches for his third straight Players Championship title. Scheffler starts his third round at 1:10 p.m. with big-hitting Canadian Taylor Pendrith. Rickie Fowler will precede Scheffler's tee time while FedEx Cup No. 1 Sepp Straka will follow it.
As for the final two pairings, they will go off at 2:25 p.m. and 2:35 p.m. respectively. The penultimate group will see 2019 champion Rory McIlroy looking to make his move while young studs Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia bring up the rear just 10 minutes later.
2025 Players Championship: Rounds 3 tee times, pairings
All times Eastern
No. 1
- 8:25 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Danny Walker
- 8:35 a.m. — C.T. Pan, Justin Lower
- 8:45 a.m. — Tom Kim, Mac Meissner
- 8:55 a.m. — Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele
- 9:05 a.m. — Rico Hoey, Jesper Svensson
- 9:15 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im
- 9:25 a.m. — Russell Henley, Corey Conners
- 9:35 a.m. — Matt Kuchar, Joel Dahmen
- 9:50 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Keegan Bradley
- 10 a.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas
- 10:10 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Kurt Kitayama
- 10:20 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Denny McCarthy
- 10:30 a.m. — Hayden Springer, Will Chandler
- 10:40 a.m. — J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk
- 10:50 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge
- 11 a.m. — Ryan Gerard, Joe Highsmith
- 11:15 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Trey Mullinax
- 11:25 a.m. — Chandler Phillips, Si Woo Kim
- 11:35 a.m. — Isaiah Salinda, Sami Valimaki
- 11:45 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson
- 11:55 a.m. — Davis Riley, Justin Thomas
- 12:05 p.m. — Cameron Young, Carson Young
- 12:15 p.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Bud Cauley
- 12:25 p.m. — Matt McCarty, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:40 p.m. — Max McGreevy, Beau Hossler
- 12:50 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Sam Ryder
- 1 p.m. — Taylor Moore, Rickie Fowler
- 1:10 p.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:20 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Charley Hoffman
- 1:30 p.m. — Harris English, Billy Horschel
- 1:40 p.m. — Jacob Bridgeman, Emiliano Grillo
- 1:55 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Jake Knapp
- 2:05 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris
- 2:15 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Alex Smalley
- 2:25 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, J.J. Spaun
- 2:35 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Akshay Bhatia