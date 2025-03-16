The final round of the PGA Tour's flagship event has arrived, and it is filled with a number of high quality pairings. The last day of the 2025 Players Championship will take place earlier than usual on Sunday as inclement weather is expected to roll into the Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, area in the afternoon.

As such, the PGA Tour has decided to roll out threesomes off split tees for the final round beginning at 8 a.m. ET.

Jordan Spieth will be the first man on the golf course off the 10th tee soon followed after by the likes of Will Zalatoris and Russell Henley. On the other end of the golf course, Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa are among the notables and will tee off at 8:22 a.m.

Rory McIlroy will look to become the eighth man to capture more than one Players Championship title on Sunday. The Northern Irishman goes off in the penultimate trio alongside Corey Conners and Alex Smalley at 9:50 a.m. Only a handful of minutes later at 10:01 a.m. will the final threesome of J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley and Lucas Glover begin their final stroll around TPC Sawgrass.

Check out the full slate of tee times and pairings for the final round of The Players Championship.

2025 Players Championship: Rounds 4 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

No. 1

8 a.m. — Jesper Svensson, Aaron Rai, Keegan Bradley

8:11 a.m. — Davis Riley, Justin Thomas, Justin Lower

8:22 a.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Mac Meissner

8:33 a.m. — Tom Hoge, Taylor Moore, Taylor Pendrith

8:44 a.m. — Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Denny McCarthy

8:55 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee, Sam Ryder

9:06 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, Robert MacIntyre

9:17 a.m. — Jake Knapp, J.T. Poston, Ryan Gerard

9:28 a.m. — Max McGreevy, Patrick Cantlay, Sepp Straka

9:39 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Danny Walker, Stephan Jaeger

9:50 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners, Alex Smalley

10:01 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover

No. 10