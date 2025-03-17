The PGA Tour's flagship tournament moves into its fifth day after a four-hour weather delay pushed Round 4 until late Sunday. That prevented Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun -- tied atop the leaderboard at 12 under -- from getting in extra holes before nightfall. As such, TPC Sawgrass will hose a three-hole aggregate playoff on Monday beginning at 9 a.m. ET to decide who will walk out of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, as champion.

McIlroy sat four shots back of Spaun entering Sunday's fourth round. At one point on the back nine he led by three strokes only to drop one down the stretch with Spaun putting together a number of birdies to move back into a tie for first.

While there was hope that Tiger Woods would suit up for The Players, he not only choose not to play in the tournament, the 15-time major champion announced Tuesday that surgery for a ruptured Achilles will keep him out of action indefinitely.

As for those who are already home franticly checking their bank accounts, check out the Players Championship purse and prize money distributions for those who finished 3rd and lower at TPC Sawgrass.

While attending The Players is a dream for many, simply being able to watch the event live from home or the office is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall action throughout the week. Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of the 2025 Players Championship as possible on Monday.

All times Eastern

2025 Players Championship TV schedule

Playoff -- Monday, March 17

Start time: 9 a.m.

TV coverage: 9 a.m. on Golf Channel

Simulcast live stream: 9 a.m. on Fubo (Try for free)