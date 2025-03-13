Business picks up significantly on the PGA Tour on Thursday as the league's best players begin play at TPC Sawgrass for the 2025 Players Championship. Following a tremendous signature event that created a ton of momentum to start the season, the PGA Tour's flagship event transpires in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, one month before major championship season begins at the 2025 Masters.

Scottie Scheffler, the two-time reigning champion at The Players, enters as the favorite to become the first golfer in history to three-peat this tournament. Scheffler has not been playing his best golf to start 2025, but there have been signs of life lately. Rory McIlroy sits just behind Scheffler seeking his second win of the young season coming off a victory five weeks ago, while Collin Morikawa is fourth on the oddsboard after coming one stroke shy of a huge win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Between them is Ludvig Åberg. Similarly a winner already in 2025, the 25-year-old seeks to continue his tremendous play ahead of a trek to Augusta National where he surprised with a second-place finish just a year ago. Rounding out the top six are Xander Schauffele, who has struggled tremendously to start 2025, and Justin Thomas, whose improved game usually gets knocked down a peg when faced with tougher courses.

There was hope that Tiger Woods would suit up for The Players; however, not only did he previously choose not to play in the tournament, the 15-time major champion announced Tuesday that surgery for a ruptured Achilles will keep him out of action indefinitely.

Here's how you can watch as much of the 2025 Players Championship as possible from Thursday through Sunday, and be sure to check out the complete slate of Round 1 tee times for The Players.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, March 13

Round 1 start time: 7:30 a.m. [Tee times]

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on Fubo

Live streams: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Live / ESPN+

Featured Holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17)

Featured Groups

Round 2 -- Friday, March 14

Round 2 start time: 7:30 a.m.

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on Fubo

Live streams: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on PGA Tour Live / ESPN+

Featured Holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17)

Featured Groups

Round 3 -- Saturday, March 15

Round 3 start time: TBA

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on Fubo

Live stream: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. PGA Tour Live / ESPN+

Featured Holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16, 17)

Featured Groups

Round 4 -- Sunday, March 16

Round 4 start time: TBA

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m. on Fubo

Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on PGA Tour Live / ESPN+